Reworld™ Provides Essential Support for Homeless and At-Risk Children in Sponsorship of Long Island Coalition of the Homeless Back to School Program

RIVERHEAD, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leading sustainable waste solutions company, recently served as a major sponsor and provided all the food for this year's Backpack Pirates program, run by the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless. In addition to supplying the food, Reworld™ supported their supply drive, which contributed to the overall success of the program. The annual event welcomed nearly 200 homeless and at-risk children to spend a day at summer camp, filled with exciting games, activities, and memorable experiences. This marks the 3rd year that Reworld™ has provided food and support to the Backpack Pirates program.

"Providing food for the event ensures that these children can enjoy their day without worry, allowing them to fully participate in the fun and create lasting memories," said Maureen Early, Lead Community Relations Specialist at Reworld™. "This event is especially meaningful for the kids, as it gives them opportunities to engage in activities they might not normally be able to experience."

The Backpack Pirates program included a variety of engaging activities such as sports, field games, arts and crafts, treasure hunts, a theater show, swimming at the beach, DJ and dancing, and much more. By sponsoring this event, Reworld™ continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting local communities and enhancing the lives of those in need.

These experiences are designed to boost self-esteem, encourage teamwork, and provide a sense of normalcy and joy that these children may not often have. The company's contribution of a whole day's worth of food ensures that all participants can focus on having fun and making memories, without the distraction of hunger.

"The need for assistance is growing each year," said Greta Guarton, Executive Director of Long Island Coalition for the Homeless. "Our organization is beyond grateful to Reworld™ for their generous support and to other members of our community who come together to help our less fortunate neighbors."

For more information about Reworld™ and their initiatives that support various community empowerment and environmental programs fostering positive change locally and globally, please visit www.reworldwaste.com .

For more information on the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless, visit www.addressthehomeless.org.

