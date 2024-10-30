Reworld™ Supports Assemblyman Brian Curran's "Run for Heroes" to Benefit Local Veterans

BALDWIN, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, proudly sponsored and participated in the annual "Run for Heroes," a fun-filled event dedicated to raising crucial funds for local veteran posts in District 21. Over 200 community members gathered this past Saturday at Baldwin Park for Assemblyman Brian Curran's annual race. Reworld™ was proud to once again serve as a top sponsor of the event, reinforcing its commitment to community support and giving back to those who have served our country.

"It's an honor to support such an important cause," said Maureen Early, Lead Community Relations Specialist at Reworld™. "Veterans play a vital role in our communities, and we are committed to continuing to support initiatives that directly benefit those who have given so much for our country."

As part of its sponsorship, Reworld™ contributed financially and provided all the food and refreshments for participants, ensuring that everyone stayed energized throughout the day. The event highlighted the company's ongoing dedication to local causes and its role in helping uplift communities across Long Island. The funds raised during the "Run for Heroes" will go directly to veteran posts in the district, helping provide much-needed services and resources for veterans and their families.

The "Run for Heroes" is an annual event organized by Assemblyman Brian Curran to benefit local veteran posts across District 21. Participants have the option of running or walking a 5K through Baldwin Park's routes. The event serves as a fundraiser and as a celebration of the brave men and women who have served in the armed forces, with all proceeds going directly to support veterans and their families.

"The 'Run for Heroes' is about more than just crossing a finish line—it's a celebration of the men and women who have bravely served our country and a way to ensure they receive the support and recognition they deserve," said Assemblyman Brian Curran. "I'm incredibly grateful to see so many community members and partners, like Reworld™, come together to make this event a success. The funds raised today will make a real difference in the lives of our veterans, and we couldn't do it without the generosity of our sponsors and participants."

The event also saw several notable public officials in attendance, including Congressman Anthony D'Esposito, New York State Senator Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick, and Town of Hempstead Councilwoman Laura Ryder, all of whom helped celebrate and support local veterans.

For more information about Reworld™ and its initiatives that support various community empowerment and environmental programs fostering positive change locally and globally, please visit www.reworldwaste.com .

About Reworld™: Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com .

