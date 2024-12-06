Reworld™ Supports Island Harvest at Annual Bethpage Turkey Drive

BETHPAGE, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™ employees recently joined forces with the Island Harvest Food Bank at the annual Bethpage Turkey Drive, Long Island's largest one-day food drive, held at Bethpage Federal Credit Union's headquarters. The event, now in its 16th year, has become a cornerstone of community support for food-insecure Long Islanders, providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

"Giving back to the community is at the heart of our mission at Reworld™," said Maureen Early, Lead Community Relations Specialist at Reworld™. "We are proud to support Island Harvest's critical efforts to combat food insecurity on Long Island and to be part of an event that ensures families can gather around a warm meal this Thanksgiving."

This year's Turkey Drive encouraged donations of frozen turkeys, non-perishable food items, and monetary contributions to help Island Harvest distribute meals to its network of over 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, and feeding programs. Food insecurity remains a growing concern across Long Island. Feeding America's most recent data highlights that 221,190 Long Islanders, including 44,780 children, are currently facing hunger. Island Harvest anticipates distributing a record 20 million pounds of food in Nassau and Suffolk counties this year, a testament to the rising need for support.

Reworld™ donated funds to help support Island Harvest's efforts, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and community well-being. Contributions like these are vital as food banks face increasing demand ahead of the holiday season. For more information about Reworld™ and its initiatives that support various community empowerment and environmental programs fostering positive change locally and globally, please visit www.reworldwaste.com.

About Reworld™: Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

