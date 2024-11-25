Reworld™ Supports the Next Generation of Environmental Leaders through Sponsorship of the 27th Annual Evan R. Liblit Memorial Scholarship Breakfast

WEST ISLIP, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its commitment to fostering sustainable practices and supporting environmental education, Reworld™ recently sponsored the 27th Annual Evan R. Liblit Memorial Scholarship Breakfast, held at the Irish Coffee Pub in East Islip. This event celebrates America Recycles Day and honors the legacy of Evan R. Liblit, a pioneer in recycling and waste management, by awarding scholarships to outstanding students at Stony Brook University's School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences who are dedicated to environmental stewardship and advancing waste management research.

"Our sponsorship of the Evan R. Liblit Memorial Fund reflects our deep commitment to cultivating the next generation of leaders in environmental management," said Maureen Early, Lead Community Relations Specialist at Reworld™. "We are honored to continue Evan's legacy and support students who share his vision for a sustainable future."

The breakfast, which brought together industry leaders, educators, and advocates, highlighted the achievements of this year's scholars and featured keynote speaker Michael White, Esq. Mr. White, an expert in solid waste management, discussed Long Island's ongoing waste management challenges and the collaborative efforts required to develop a regional waste plan.

Since its establishment, the Memorial Fund has awarded scholarships to nearly 60 graduate and undergraduate students, empowering them to explore innovative approaches to waste management, pollution mitigation, and sustainable resource management. This year's recipients were recognized for their impactful work that echoes Liblit's pioneering efforts in the recycling and solid waste management fields.

Reworld™'s partnership with the Memorial Fund aligns with its mission to drive positive environmental change through meaningful community engagement. By supporting aspiring professionals in the environmental sciences, Reworld™ reaffirms its dedication to addressing today's critical environmental challenges and fostering a sustainable future.

For more information about Reworld™ and its initiatives that support various community empowerment and environmental programs fostering positive change locally and globally, please visit www.reworldwaste.com.

About Reworld™: Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com .

