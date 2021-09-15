Reynolds American Inc. executive Aaron Gwinner wins 2021 CIO of the Year ORBIE Award

"Aaron continues to consistently provide exceptional leadership and outcomes that are accelerating the digital transformation of our business," said Guy Meldrum, Chief Executive Officer at Reynolds. "All of us at Reynolds congratulate him on this well-deserved achievement."



Since joining Reynolds, Gwinner has led the organization's digital transformation. He and his team are driving business objectives through the innovative use of technology and data, including creating new capabilities that allow the company to operate a stronger, faster and simpler organization in the pursuit of its corporate purpose to build A Better Tomorrow™.

"I am honored to be chosen as a Charlotte CIO of the Year and grateful for the team that has made this achievement possible," Aaron Gwinner said. "The acceleration of our digital transformation and ability to leverage technology to drive our business is a direct reflection of the amazing people in our teams and the support of our executive leadership. Thank you, CharlotteCIO, for this incredible recognition."

Notably, Gwinner's U.S. team continuously sets the bar for the global BAT Group. From spearheading a 38 percent decrease in printing rates, to moving 68 percent of the Company's data hosting to the cloud vs. on-premises data centers, these efforts are delivering both commercial benefits such as quicker infrastructure deployment, and environmental benefits that reduce Reynolds' carbon footprint.

Gwinner was recognized among 23 finalists representing leading technology professionals in the Charlotte, NC region. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-review process, led by prior award recipients.

To learn more about Reynolds and it's a Better Tomorrow™ journey, visit www.reynoldsamerican.com.

To learn more about CharlotteCIO and the ORBIE Awards, visit https://charlottecio.org/awards/2021.

About Reynolds American Inc.

Reynolds American Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the BAT Group, and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc., American Snuff Company, LLC, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, Modoral Brands Inc., and Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc. To learn more about Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies, please visit www.reynoldsamerican.com.

SOURCE Reynolds American Inc.

Related Links

www.reynoldsamerican.com

