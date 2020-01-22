Reynolds American Inc. Group earns top marks in 2020 Corporate Equality Index, designated a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality"

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Rights Campaign Foundation announced that the Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) Group scored 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) , the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. By scoring 100%, RAI Group is designated by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The RAI Group has a long history of participating in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's CEI. This is the first time the organization has scored 100%, which is due, in part, to several recent policies and actions, including:

"Within our organization, diversity and inclusion principles are integral to our ability to transform tobacco, innovate, and succeed. Across our companies, we work purposefully and tirelessly to develop and implement meaningful programs that help all people thrive," said Oberlander. "The RAI Group, along with our parent company, British American Tobacco Group, is fully committed to fostering an environment in which diversity and inclusion is valued, sought and championed. This recognition, as well as my signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge, evidences that."

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – it is also the best business decision. These companies understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life."

The full report is available at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Reynolds American Inc.

Reynolds American Inc. is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco p.l.c., and the U.S. parent company of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc.; American Snuff Company, LLC; R. J. Reynolds Vapor Company; and Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc.

R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company (RJRT) is the second-largest U.S. tobacco company. RJRT's brands include Newport , Camel and Pall Mall.

, Camel and Pall Mall. Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc. manufactures and markets Natural American Spirit products in the United States .

. American Snuff Company, LLC is the nation's second-largest manufacturer of smokeless tobacco products. Its leading brands are Grizzly and Kodiak.

R. J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRV) markets vapor products and modern oral products, including VUSE, VELO and REVEL.

Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc. conducts research and development related to protein expression and extraction from tobacco plants.

To learn more about Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies, please visit reynoldsamerican.com.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

