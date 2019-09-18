Reynolds American Inc. named as one of the Best Workplaces for Manufacturing & Production by FORTUNE Magazine for second consecutive year

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) and its companies have been named as one of the top-ranked companies on FORTUNE magazine's 2019 Best Workplaces for Manufacturing & Production, demonstrating the companies' success in creating an exceptional workplace.

This award underpins RAI's dedication to Transform Tobacco, the strides the RAI group of companies has taken to foster a diverse and positive work environment, as well as RAI's Women of Transformation initiative, which illuminates the role of women in transforming a historic industry to meet the evolving preferences of today's adult tobacco consumer.

"We are immensely proud to be included on FORTUNE Magazine's 2019 Best Workplaces for Manufacturing & Production list. This is the second consecutive year that we have been recognized for our efforts to foster a diverse, collaborative and innovative work environment," says Nancy Hawley, executive vice president of Operations at R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, a subsidiary of the RAI Group. "At Reynolds American, we are committed to our overall mission to transform tobacco.

"This transformation spans the products we offer adult tobacco customers who are looking for new and different formats, our leadership position in the industry, as well as the environment we create for our employees. Our positive work environment enables us to hire and retain the most talented employees and is critical to how we differentiate ourselves in the industry."

Attracting and retaining talented employees is one of the key drivers of the revolution taking place at the RAI Group. We offer employees first-in-class benefits, including:

16 weeks of paid parental leave

Up to a year of flex time for new mothers and fathers

On-site health clinics and cafeterias

Tuition reimbursement programs

Company-wide bonus plans

"Fostering a diverse and inspiring workplace is priority for Reynolds. When at least 50% of your consumer base are women, not having women lead some of the decisions the Company is making would be amiss. Diversity in our workplace begins at the top – with our leadership – and is the only way we can drive real change in the industry and for adult consumers," says Rachael Claxton, senior vice president of Vapor at R. J. Reynolds Vapor Company, a subsidiary of the RAI Group.

The companies that rank among FORTUNE's "2019 Best Workplaces for Manufacturing & Production" epitomize U.S. business success and define workplace cultural innovation. The companies recognize that to be competitive in the global marketplace, they need to provide a great place to work for their employees.

About Reynolds American Inc.

Reynolds American Inc. is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco p.l.c., and the U.S. parent company of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc.; American Snuff Company, LLC; R. J. Reynolds Vapor Company; and Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc.

R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company is the second-largest U.S. tobacco company. R. J. Reynolds' brands include Newport , Camel and Pall Mall.

, Camel and Pall Mall. Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc. manufactures and markets Natural American Spirit products in the United States .

. American Snuff Company, LLC is the nation's second-largest manufacturer of smokeless tobacco products. Its leading brands are Grizzly and Kodiak.

R. J. Reynolds Vapor Company is a marketer of digital vapor cigarettes under the VUSE brand name in the United States .

. Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc. conducts research and development related to protein expression and extraction from tobacco plants.

To learn more about Reynolds American, Inc. and its operating companies, please visit www.reynoldsamerican.com.

SOURCE Reynolds American Inc.

