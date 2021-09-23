Reynolds American's Beatriz Copelli Named to Prestigious HITEC 100 List for 2022

The HITEC 100 list is a compilation of the top Hispanic professionals in the technology industry from across the United States. It celebrates their leadership and achievements in all sectors of the industry. Recipients are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and their mentoring and professional development activities.

"Throughout her career at Reynolds and BAT, Bia has continuously led her teams to deliver exceptional results on extremely complex projects while being a steadfast champion of our diversity agenda," said Richard Bakker, Senior Vice President, Finance at Reynolds. "We congratulate her on this outstanding achievement."

Copelli began her career at British American Tobacco Group (BAT), the global parent company of Reynolds American Inc., over 20 years ago, starting as a management trainee and working her way into various high-profile roles across Latin America, Canada, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Europe. In her current position in the US, Copelli is leading a transformational program that will fully integrate Reynolds' business with BAT's global business, evolving processes and systems via a complex change management and technical solution delivery.

"It's an honor to be recognized among this esteemed list of women and men who inspire every day by leading transformation in their respective businesses," said Copelli. "Together, we hope to be examples for the next generation of Hispanic leaders who aspire to succeed in tech."

For more than a decade, HITEC has honored Hispanic professionals on the HITEC 100 list as part of the organization's mission to increase Hispanic representation and build more robust technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry. Nominations are solicited from HITEC members and the general public, and individuals included on the list were selected by the 2021 Awards Committee.

To view the complete list, visit https://hitecglobal.org/page/HITEC-100-2022.

To learn more about Reynolds and its A Better Tomorrow™ journey, visit www.reynoldsamerican.com.

About Reynolds American Inc.

Reynolds American Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BAT Group and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc., American Snuff Company, LLC, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, Modoral Brands Inc., and Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc. To learn more about Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies, please visit www.reynoldsamerican.com.

SOURCE Reynolds American Inc.

Related Links

www.reynoldsamerican.com

