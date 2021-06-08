Reynolds Wrap Has A Gig For The Grill-timidated: Get Paid To Learn To Grill This Summer

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds Wrap®, the trusted maker of foil products for over 70 years, has hired BBQ fanatics and rib-loving grill masters to serve as its Chief Grilling Officer … but why should they get to have all the fun? This year, Reynolds is seeking out the totally grill-timidated for a rare job: get paid to learn to grill as the Reynolds Rookie Griller and lead your grill grates to greatness this summer. This opportunity will pay one unseasoned griller $10,000 and arm them with the best grilling tools (including plenty of Reynolds Wrap!) and confidence through one-on-one virtual grilling classes with grill master Steven Raichlen.

Apply to be the Reynolds Wrap Rookie Griller! Reynolds Wrap

Are you scared to hold a spatula? Ready to BB-Quit after your latest cookout? Are your burgers "lit" … until they are literally burned?? If your idea of a job well done means steaks well-done, then America's go-to grilling tool wants you for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

From now until June 18, interested applicants need to submit a photo of their biggest #GrillFail and the story behind it by emailing [email protected]. Never grilled in your life and don't have the photo proof yet? Send us a picture of your most grill-timidated pose! Each submission must include:

Age, city and state of applicant (Must be 18+ and live in the U.S.)

Photo of your #GrillFail or your most grill-timidated pose (tongs optional)

The story behind your grill fail and why you deserve the coveted title of Reynolds Rookie Griller

Rookie Griller candidates will be evaluated by a qualified judge who recognizes the potential in even the biggest beginners or self-deemed #GrillFails. Our Reynolds Rookie Griller will be judged on their level of grill-timidation, determination and creativity. Once selected, the Rookie Griller will sharpen their grill skills in a one-on-one virtual grilling lesson with 25-year veteran grilling expert Steven Raichlen, author of international blockbusters like The Barbecue Bible and most recently, How to Grill Vegetables (May 2021). The winner will also document their journey to grilling greatness in a post on ReynoldsBrands.com and Reynolds social media channels.

"It's officially grilling season and Reynolds Wrap® is here to help grillers of all skill levels master a delicious meal," said Danielle Chandler, vice president of marketing, Reynolds Brands. "Grilling can be a bit unnerving for newbies and we're looking for a true rookie to grow their grilling confidence this summer."

For more information about the Reynolds Rookie Griller, please visit ReynoldsBrands.com/RookieGriller or follow Reynolds Wrap® on Facebook and Twitter.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN: Nasdaq) is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so you can enjoy what matters most. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help make mealtime easier with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage solutions. Our namesake Reynolds® products include the iconic Reynolds Wrap® aluminum foil, Reynolds Kitchens® parchment paper, plastic wrap, oven bags, and slow cooker liners. For more information, visit ReynoldsBrands.com

