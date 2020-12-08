Rezku Adopts Epson's Latest Generation Mobile-Friendly POS Receipt Printer for its Restaurant POS and Online Ordering Platform

"Even today, our restaurants are doing a lot of printing -- from order chits to the kitchen and delivery driver instructions to customer receipts and credit card authorization slips," said Paul Katsch, CEO and founder of Rezku. "That's hundreds of tickets a night, and it has to happen flawlessly. Epson's innovative printing solutions allow us to focus on innovating our technology and help restaurants adapt to social distancing while providing the reliability our clients count on. And now with the release of Epson's next-generation POS printers, we are even more confident in our choice in Epson as the cornerstone of our solution."

Rezku's cloud-based restaurant platform is a comprehensive solution for all food and beverage service concepts, including fine dining, breweries, fast casual, chain restaurants and enterprises. It supports key functions that can help restaurants with social distancing while providing full services to guests. These include online ordering and delivery, mobile contactless card readers, phone takeout and delivery, self-ordering and payment for dine-in, curbside ordering, pickup and mobile payments, and preordering with timed printing to the kitchen.

Rezku POS leverages the compact, versatile and sturdy Epson TM-m30II POS printer to quickly print customer receipts, credit authorization slips and end-of night-reports. Its software allows the printer to be shared by multiple devices, and the fast print speed (up to 250 mm/sec1) lets Rezku assign four separate mobile tableside POS tablets to a single TM-m30II printer without lost print jobs, connectivity issues or any bottlenecks. In addition, guests can safely and reliably place orders and make payments right on their phones, and orders instantly go to the kitchen for printing.

"Rezku is an essential partner for Epson," said Tom Kettell, director, Commercial Channel - North America, Epson America, Inc. "The company's dedication to providing a full-featured cloud-based iPad POS solution with unlimited VIP service is vital for the modern restaurant that needs dependable solutions and cannot afford any downtime, especially today. Together, we can empower restaurants with the latest technology, and allow them to spend more time focusing on serving their customers in the most efficient and safest possible way while maximizing revenue, even at limited guest capacity."

Rezku also employs the Epson TM-U220 kitchen receipt printer for its ability to withstand the rigors of kitchen operations. Even in a busy, hot kitchen environment, the TM-U220 printer meets the demands of continuous printing, sometimes for eight hours or more for high-volume restaurant clients. Rezku leverages the LAN-based version of the printer, sending multiple print jobs at a time to the kitchen from several POS stations. Rezku clients have used as many as 15 different iPad POS stations with the same printer without issue.

Availability

The joint solutions are available from Rezku today.

