RGC LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited ("Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RGC) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/regencell-bioscience-holdings-limited-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=185920&wire=4

RGC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Regencell was vulnerable and/or subject to market manipulation; (ii) the resulting volatility in the market for the Company's ordinary shares exposed Regencell's investors to significant financial risk; (iii) all the foregoing subjected Regencell to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, monetary, and reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited during the relevant time frame, you have until June 23, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP