RH Investor Alert: RH Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Potential Class Action After Earnings Allegedly Missed Projected Estimates: Levi & Korsinsky

RH reported earnings of $597 million on revenue growth of 8%; both figures were shy of the Company's guidance updated last quarter.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors who held RH (NYSE: RH) shares lost more than 20% of their value after the market opened following the Company's Q4 fiscal 2025 report. Those who suffered a loss on their RH investment are encouraged to submit their information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The earnings shortfall was broad-based. RH reported full-year revenue growth of 8%. The company had previously guided for 9% to 9.2% growth. "Adjusted EBITDA reached $597 million, or 17.3% of revenues," below the "17.6% to 18%" projected. Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Gary G. Friedman attributed the shortfall to "compounding clutter from tariffs, global discord as a result of war, and the most dire housing market in decades."

The Company simultaneously issued fiscal year 2026 guidance that fell below consensus. On the day results were disclosed, RH shares fell from a prior close just shy of $140 to as open below $111 -- erasing more than $29 per share in a single session. Several analysts lowered their price targets following the report.

Shareholders who lost money on RH are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RH Investigation

Q: How much did RH stock drop? A: RH shares opened on April 1, 2026 at $110.57, a sharp 20.9% drop from the previous day's closing price of $139.8.

Q: What specific statements are being investigated? A: Statements by RH and its management regarding the magnitude and impact of tariff-related cost headwinds during previous earnings calls.

Q: Who is eligible to join the potential RH investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased RH stock and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do RH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What if I already sold my RH shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought before the earnings miss and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP