WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/RH-Recalls-Turkish-Robes-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Ultra-Soft Turkish robes

Hazard: The Turkish robes fail to meet the flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled robes and contact RH for a full refund of the purchase price.

Consumer Contact:

RH at 800-762-1751 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com or online at www.restorationhardware.com and click on the Safety Recalls link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 5,400 (in addition, about 300 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves RH's adult, unisex "Ultra-Soft Turkish Robe" robes. The 100% cotton terry, long-sleeved robes have two front pockets and a belt. They were sold in black, dark gray, light gray, green and white, and in XS, S, M, L and XL sizes. The robes could be monogrammed. Made in Turkey, 100% cotton RN number 104581 and CA number 55697 are printed on the robe's sewn-in side label.

Incidents/Injuries: RH has received three incident reports in the U.S. and one in Canada of the recalled robes igniting while consumers were operating a gas stove. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: RH galleries, RH outlets and RH warehouse sales nationwide and online at www.rh.com from August 2018 through March 2019 for between $80 and $115. Importer: RH US LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.

Manufactured in: Turkey

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/70823r-eng.php

