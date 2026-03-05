Rheem® Advances in U.S. Department of Energy Commercial Building HVAC Technology Cold Climate Challenge with Major Milestone

Validated Rooftop Heat Pump Surpasses DOE Efficiency and Performance Targets, Supporting Domestic Manufacturing Goals

ATLANTA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leader in the HVAC and water heating industry, announced a major milestone in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Commercial Building HVAC Technology Challenge, which aims to advance the development of high-performance heat pump commercial solutions for cold climates and expand the adoption of heat pump rooftop equipment more broadly.

Rheem® Engineering team leads advances in U.S. Department of Energy Commercial Building HVAC Technology Cold Climate Challenge. Engineering team from left to right: Karthig Kathirvel, director of Engineering; Harshad Inamdar, senior principal engineer; Gene Havard, senior principal engineer; William Allred, lead technician; Adhityaa Gowthaman, project engineer; Dustin Franco, project engineer.

As part of the DOE initiative, Rheem completed laboratory validation testing for commercial unitary equipment in the 10–14-ton rooftop heat pump category, meeting and exceeding the DOE's rigorous cold climate commercial performance and efficiency benchmarks. Performance testing verified by the DOE and the National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR) confirmed that Rheem's rooftop unit achieved special recognition because of its exceptional results, including:

Delivering 110% heating capacity at 5 degrees Fahrenheit and 90% heating capacity at minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

Outperforming DOE efficiency benchmarks with: 55% higher Integrated Ventilation, Economizing, and Cooling Efficiency metric (IVEC). 20% higher Integrated Ventilation and Heating Efficiency metric for Cold Climate regions (IVHEc). 25% higher Coefficient of Performance (COP2) at minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit.



"These groundbreaking results, validated by the DOE and NLR, demonstrate Rheem's leadership in developing advanced heat pump technology that delivers consistent comfort and energy efficiency, even in the most challenging environments," said Rosa Leal, director of Commercial Product Strategy and Customer Experience. "Rheem's work with the DOE underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and American manufacturing."

Rheem's high-performance rooftop heat pump is built on the company's proven Renaissance™ Commercial HVAC Line platform, which is designed and manufactured in Fort Smith, Ark. All current Renaissance Commercial Packaged Units are certified to meet the Build America, Buy America (BABA) and Buy American Act (BAA) requirements, supporting domestic manufacturing and federal procurement standards.

Designed with flexibility and sustainability in mind, Renaissance Commercial Packaged systems feature:

Rheem PlusOne ® SmartShield ™ MicroChannel Coil Technology, requiring up to 50% less refrigerant than traditional fin-and-tube designs.

SmartShield MicroChannel Coil Technology, requiring up to 50% less refrigerant than traditional fin-and-tube designs. A 60% lighter coil assembly, significantly reducing rooftop structural load, simplifying installation, and routine maintenance ease.

Industry-standard footprints, allowing for seamless drop-in replacement retrofits.

Field validation is underway and assesses real-world performance, efficiency, and comfort under extreme winter conditions.

This achievement supports the DOE's broader goals of grid reliability, energy savings, and decarbonization, while reinforcing Rheem's mission to deliver products engineered for life™ —innovative, efficient, and built to perform in any climate.

For more information on Rheem, visit www.rheem.com.

About Rheem®

For over 100 years, Rheem has stood as a trusted partner for residential and commercial innovations. From its humble beginnings in 1925, Rheem has grown into a leading global manufacturer of heating, cooling, water heating, and commercial refrigeration solutions, committed to sustainability, and enriching lives through innovative design, technology, and enduring quality. To learn more, visit www.rheem.com.

SOURCE Rheem