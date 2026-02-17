Innovative solutions redefining home comfort will be unveiled at booth #W4113

ATLANTA , Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leader in the HVAC and water heating industry for over 100 years, will showcase the future of home comfort at the 2026 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS). Backed by a global portfolio of 50 brands, Rheem will present advanced, dependable and environmentally responsible solutions that enable builders to deliver – and homeowners to experience - smarter, more efficient homes.

Heat Pump Market Trailblazer

Rheem® Leads the Future of Smart, Sustainable Living at the 2026 International Builders’ Show®

With increasing residential demand for efficient, year-round heating and cooling solutions, Rheem will share industry-forward heat pump technology to support the market segment, which is expected to more than double* in the next decade. Rheem's newest 2026 product, Endeavor® Line Classic Plus Series Universal Heat Pump, provides efficient, dependable heating and cooling for homeowners while reducing utility bills. The award-winning Rheem® ProTerra® Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heaters use 75% less energy compared to standard electric water heaters, saving the homeowners more than $575 per year.

Meeting Consumers' Comfort Needs

For more than a century, Rheem has advanced the industry through a customer-first approach. Alongside its heat pump portfolio, Rheem offers a comprehensive range of solutions from tank and tankless water heaters to high-efficiency gas furnaces. Rheem's whole-home options deliver integrated heating, cooling and water heating products engineered to work seamlessly as a complete home comfort system.

As market expectations shift toward smarter and more sustainable living, booth visitors will see how Rheem's connected portfolio empowers both builders and homeowners to make informed comfort decisions backed by trusted technology and proven expertise.

Rheem will showcase nearly a dozen innovative products during IBS 2026, including:

ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite | Works with EcoNet® Technology

Launching in February in partnership with Rheem, ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite | Works with EcoNet® Technology is an innovative solution that delivers energy savings, seamless compatibility, and enhanced convenience for homeowners and contractors. The ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite | Works with EcoNet Technology is designed to work effortlessly with non-communicating residential heating and cooling systems from Rheem's brands including Rheem, Ruud®, and Friedrich®.

Rheem's EcoNet infrastructure enables physical and digital products to connect and communicate with each other within a single ecosystem. The EcoNet system includes the brands' physical heating and cooling and water heating products, mobile applications, and a new digital product platform, TotalView™, which will be available to Pro Partners®, later this year. Rheem's soon-to-be-debuted TotalView will enable near-real-time monitoring and diagnostics of residential heating and cooling and water heating products from anywhere with Internet access.

Endeavor® Line Classic Plus Series Top-Discharge Universal Heat Pump

The Rheem® Endeavor® Line Classic Plus Series Top-Discharge Universal Heat Pump (RP17AY) is designed to deliver reliable, year-round comfort while helping keep energy bills in check. With cooling efficiencies up to 17 SEER2 and heating efficiencies up to 9.5 HSPF2, it provides consistent heating and cooling across a range of home sizes, with models available from 2 to 5 tons. Its universal design allows it to work seamlessly with most modern HVAC systems, making it an easy replacement option. Featuring quiet operation, built-in diagnostics and Bluetooth® connectivity, the unit boasts dependable comfort season after season for homeowners.

Rheem® Endeavor™ Line Prestige® Series Gas Furnaces

The Rheem® Endeavor™ Line Prestige® Series Gas Furnace (R98MV) delivers exceptional comfort and energy savings. With an impressive 98% AFUE (annual fuel utilization efficiency), the unit maximizes energy efficiency. Designed for reliability, the unit offers quiet operation and improved indoor air quality. Smart home integration with EcoNet® technology lets users control and monitor the furnace from anywhere, providing convenience and peace of mind.

The Rheem® ProTerra® Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heaters are available in four sizes (40-, 50-, 65- and 80-gallons) and ENERGY STAR® 5.0 certified. Drawing heat from the air, Rheem's heat pump water heaters produce zero on-site emissions, saving homeowners on their annual utility bills. Powered by EcoNet®, homeowners can control, monitor and schedule their water heater from any mobile device, while premium models feature an exclusive water leak detection and an auto water shut-off valve to guard against damage and provide the ultimate convenience.

Rheem® IKONIC® Condensing Tankless

The Rheem® IKONIC® Condensing Tankless gives homeowners hot water around the clock. Minimizing cold-water bursts, the unit features exclusive Hot Start Programming™, ensuring continuous hot water even in start-stop situations. With a tankless design, it produces hot water only when needed, saving both energy and money. This innovation ensures homeowners can load the laundry, start the dishes and still have enough hot water to enjoy a relaxing hot bath.

For more information about Rheem and its products, visit Rheem in booth #W4113 and www.rheem.com.

* According to analysis conducted by Grand View Research

About Rheem®

For over 100 years, Rheem has stood as a trusted partner for residential and commercial innovations. From its humble beginnings in 1925, Rheem has grown into a leading global manufacturer of heating, cooling, water heating, and commercial refrigeration solutions, committed to sustainability, and enriching lives through innovative design, technology, and enduring quality. To learn more, visit www.rheem.com.

