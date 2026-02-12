The ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite | Works With EcoNet® Technology is the newest addition to Rheem's smart thermostat lineup, introducing a simplified option designed for 24-Volt installations and boasting simple home integration, energy efficiency and more

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leader in the HVAC and water heating industry, and ecobee, a leader in smart home technology, announced a partnership to launch the ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite | Works with EcoNet® Technology. This innovative solution delivers energy savings, seamless compatibility, and enhanced convenience for homeowners and contractors.

Rheem® and ecobee partner to launch the ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite | Works with EcoNet® Technology

"ecobee is proud to collaborate with world-class partners to deliver scalable solutions that meet contractor needs and delight homeowners," said Dev Bala, VP of Product Management at ecobee. "This collaboration combines Rheem's expertise in innovative heating and cooling solutions with ecobee's leadership in smart home technology. The result is a thermostat that integrates with EcoNet® Technology to seamlessly optimize home comfort."

"Rheem's collaboration with ecobee exemplifies our commitment to innovative, sustainable heating and cooling solutions. Together, we aim to enhance energy efficiency and provide consumers with smart, reliable products that meet the evolving demands of modern homes," said Alex Housten, chief operating officer, Rheem Manufacturing Company.

Key product features include:

Configuration options that ensure contractors can confidently help homeowners get the most out of their heating and cooling system.

Easily manage and control a one-wire HVAC accessory—such as a humidifier, dehumidifier, or ventilator—and integrate with ecobee accessories like SmartSensor room sensors to help maximize energy savings.

Contractors, using the Rheem Contractor app and intuitive QR codes, can easily register the system and warranty in minutes. With the addition of contactor contact information on the ecobee thermostat, homeowners have added peace of mind knowing they can quickly make contact if ever needed.

Homeowners can save up to 23% on heating and cooling costs annually, with potential savings of up to $250 per year.*

Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Alarm.com for effortless control.

Features like eco+ and eco-friendly packaging help reduce environmental impact.

Intuitive homeowner touchscreen and ecobee consumer app allow for temperature control and energy tracking anytime, anywhere.

Compatibility with Rheem Products: The ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite | Works with EcoNet Technology is designed to work seamlessly with non-communicating residential heating and cooling systems from Rheem brands, including Rheem, Ruud®, and Friedrich®. For a full list of compatible products, visit rheem.com/ecobeelite.

Rheem's EcoNet infrastructure enables physical and digital products to connect and communicate with each other within a single ecosystem. The EcoNet system includes Rheem brands' physical products, mobile applications, and a new digital platform, TotalView™, which will be available to Pro Partners®. A new family of digital tools, Rheem's soon-to-be-debuted TotalView, will enable near-real-time monitoring and configuration of EcoNet-connected products from anywhere with Internet access.

This compatibility ensures homeowners can enjoy a fully connected system that enhances comfort and efficiency, while contractors benefit from simplified installations and reliable performance.

The ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite | Works with EcoNet Technology is available now through authorized Rheem, Ruud, and Friedrich distributors across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, visit www.rheem.com/ecobeelite or www.ecobee.com.

* Based on an internal analysis conducted in April 2021, ecobee customers in North America saved up to 23% on their heating and cooling costs.

About Rheem®:

For over 100 years, Rheem has stood as a trusted partner for residential and commercial innovations. From its humble beginnings in 1925, Rheem has grown into a leading global manufacturer of heating, cooling, water heating, and commercial refrigeration solutions, committed to sustainability, and enriching lives through innovative design, technology, and enduring quality.

To learn more, visit www.rheem.com.

About ecobee:

ecobee Inc. was founded in 2007 with a mission to simplify everyday life while creating a more sustainable world. Since launching the world's first smart thermostat in 2009, ecobee has helped customers across North America save over 41.2 TWh of energy, which is the equivalent of taking all the homes in New York City off the grid for a year. Today, ecobee continues to innovate with smart home solutions that solve everyday problems with comfort, protection, and conservation in mind. In 2021, ecobee joined Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions, and other power products. Generac and ecobee share a vision to deliver a cleaner and more sustainable energy future for customers and communities. The Generac and ecobee home of the future will be more comfortable, secure, resilient, and efficient. For more information, visit ecobee.com.

