Rheem® Introduces Endeavor™ Line Classic Plus® Series Universal Heat Pump

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVACR products, today announced the launch of its newest heat pump, Endeavor™ Line Classic Plus® Series Universal Heat Pump RD17AZ. The ENERGY STAR® certified1 Rheem RD17AZ was rated as 2024's most efficient, even in cold climates, and works with nearly any HVAC system option or as a Universal Replacement with minimal alterations required2.

"Designed to help homeowners looking for a more sustainable HVAC option, RD17AZ boasts reduced emissions and less environmental impact while also offering precise comfort and quiet operation," said Jeff Goss, director of residential product management, Rheem.

Rheem's Endeavor heat pump provides a more versatile solution for consistent comfort season after season. Its super-efficient technology lowers energy bills, while its excellent durability helps keep the homeowner's mind at ease.

Energy Efficient: Provides more energy savings and with households generating 72% 3 of greenhouse gas emissions, switching to a heat pump can make a big difference for the environment and save on energy bills.

Smart Features: The unit features an industry-leading warranty and built-in Bluetooth ® connectivity that make it faster and easier for a contractor to install and service a new system. Additionally, users can receive alerts delivered directly to their phone with the EcoNet ®4 app capabilities.

Quiet Operation: Designed with sound-dampening features so users don't have to sacrifice comfort for quiet operations.

Flexible Size: The unit is part of Rheem's Sound & Space Constraint series of solutions. Meaning the unit is ideal for any installation need while also having the perk of meeting the requirement for small spaces focused on reducing noise and increasing energy efficiency.

As part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, homeowners may be eligible for up to $2,000 for qualified heat pumps as part of the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Federal Tax Credit (Tax Section 25C). The RD17AZ also meets the High Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Program criteria and may qualify for additional funds - dependent on state participation and household income.

For additional information on Endeavor Line Classic Plus Series Universal Heat Pump RD17AZ, please visit www.rheem.com/endeavor.

About Rheem®

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovative products that save energy and support a more sustainable future. Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, and is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd. of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988, and today the company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Ruud®, Friedrich®, Raypak®, Sure Comfort®, WeatherKing®, Eemax®, Richmond®, IBC™, Intergas®, Splendid®, Solahart®, EverHot®, and MHG™, as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

1 When installed as part of complete, qualifying AHRI-matched, Rheem EcoNet® Enabled system.

2 Coil only – with TXV, with minimum alterations.

3 Residential Building Electrification in CA: Consumer economics, greenhouse gases and grid impacts, April 2019.

4 WiFi broadband internet connection required. Download the EcoNet® App from the App Store® or Google Play® to set up your EcoNet Smart Thermostat. Receipt of notifications depend on home WiFi set up.

