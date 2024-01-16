Rheem® Wins IoT Breakthrough Award and Good Design® Awards

Rheem Contractor App Wins the "Connected Home Innovation of the Year" IoT Breakthrough Award and Rheem Commercial HVAC Resolute™ 30 ton G/E and A/C Unit and Rheem Residential Endeavor™ Line Prestige® Series RP18AZ Heat Pump Honored by Good Design

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem® , a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVACR products, today announced several award wins, IoT Breakthrough Awards and Good Design®, recognizing products within its Air Conditioning Division to kickoff 2024. Rheem's Contractor App was selected as the winner of the "Connected Home Innovation of the Year" award in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards. Both the Rheem Resolute™ 30 ton G/E and A/C and the Rheem Endeavor™ Line Prestige® Series RP18AZ Heat Pump earned recognition in Good Design's Building Materials 2023 category which was announced at the end of December.

"Rheem is energized and excited to begin 2024 with three award wins for its Air Conditioning Division," said Randy Roberts, vice president of residential business development, Rheem AC Division. "Innovation is paramount at Rheem, and our Air engineers strive to create a tailored approach with our products to directly address the unique needs of our users."

IoT Breakthrough Awards

IoT Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market. The Rheem Contractor App is a comprehensive, game-changing solution designed specifically for Rheem contractors and plumbers. Utilizing Bluetooth® and a suite of specialized features, it enables contractor professionals to gain access to resources that simplify their work, including product information and learning resources to help them make informed decisions regarding equipment replacement and repair. By integrating Bluetooth technology into Rheem's equipment setup and troubleshooting process, ultimate convenience for contractors is ensured.

Good Design Awards

The Good Design Awards were created more than 75 years ago to generate awareness about contemporary design and honor the most cutting-edge products in design and manufacturing around the world. Each winning entry has set new direction for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

Designed for today's demanding commercial applications and the ever-changing preferences of diverse customers, the Rheem Resolute 30 ton G/E and A/C are the industry's first 30 ton packaged systems with standard field-convertible airflow and single-zone and multi-zone Variable Air Volume (VAV), and the smallest and lightest 30 ton packaged units available in the industry. Built on nearly a century of engineering HVAC innovation, Resolute 30 ton units offer numerous benefits for commercial and industrial cooling applications, higher efficiencies, thoughtful serviceability features that result in material advantages for contractors and building owners, and better occupant comfort through zoning capabilities.

"We pride ourselves in delivering practical, innovative products that improve the lives of our customers every day," said Farooq Mohammad, vice president of commercial business, Rheem. "Rheem Resolute 30 ton is the result of our design process that focuses on product excellence, ease-of-use, and sustainability and we are honored to be recognized again with this Good Design award."

Backed by patented industry-first features and a 360+1 design, Rheem Endeavor Line Prestige Series iM Heat Pump (RP18AZ) makes for a versatile solution for every home. Offering precise temperature control to meet ever-changing heating and cooling needs, and boasting high efficiency, RP18AZ was designed by Rheem engineers and designers in response to updated Department of Energy efficiency regulations that took effect in 2023. Furthermore, this unit is ENERGY STAR® certified (up to 20 SEER2 / 12.5 EER2 / 8.5 HSPF2).

Additional information on IoT Breakthrough and a complete list of winners can be found here and further details on Good Design are available here.

About Rheem®

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovative products that save energy and support a more sustainable future. Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, and is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd. of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988, and today the company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Ruud®, Friedrich®, Raypak®, Sure Comfort®, WeatherKing®, Eemax®, Richmond®, IBC™, Intergas®, Splendid®, Solahart®, EverHot®, and MHG™, as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

About Good Design®

For more than seven decades since its inception, The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd. present the Museum's annual Good Design® Awards Program for the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product, and graphic designs produced around the world. The Chicago Athenaeum continues the organization of the program to create an awareness about contemporary design and to honor both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace. Good Design® was founded in Chicago in 1950 by Edgar Kaufmann, Jr., Eero Saarinen, and Charles and Ray Eames. Mort Goldsholl also created the iconic Good Design logo in 1950.

SOURCE Rheem