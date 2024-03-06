Rheinmetall Canada, Inc., joins Persistent Systems Wave Relay® Ecosystem

Company to use Persistent Systems networking products for Mission Master family of autonomous unmanned ground vehicles and PATH Autonomy Kit for teleoperation of manned and unmanned vehicles

NEW YORK , March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems ("Persistent"), the world leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET), announced today that Rheinmetall Canada, Inc., part of the German Rheinmetall group, has signed a long-term agreement (LTA) with Persistent.

As part of the LTA, Rheinmetall Canada's Mission Master autonomous unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and Path autonomy kit (A-Kit) will join Persistent's Wave Relay® Ecosystem, an alliance of platform providers utilizing the Wave Relay® MANET as their data/comms network.

"The Wave Relay® network connects Rheinmetall's unmanned platforms to a robust, peer-to-peer network that seamlessly shares voice, video, sensor, GPS and other data to users across the battlefield," said Jeffrey Washington, Director of Business Development for Army/UGVs at Persistent. "So, it's no longer just about one robot and the individual soldier controlling it; it's about the UGV empowering warfighting teams to deliver a disproportionately large effect on the operational environment."

The Wave Relay® MANET is already standard equipment on more than 20,000 unmanned systems supplied by leading platform providers. Now Rheinmetall Canada joins that Ecosystem with the following platforms:

The Mission Master SP, a flatbed autonomous UGV with a low-signature electric motor for stealthy operation.

The Mission Master XT, a heavy-duty autonomous UGV designed for carrying platoon payloads in extreme terrain and amphibious conditions.

The Mission Master CXT, a compact, hybrid propulsion, and extreme terrain autonomous UGV designed to accompany troops in all kinds of missions.

The PATH Autonomous Kit, a platform-agnostic robotic control software suite that can be seamlessly integrated onto existing manned vehicle fleets.

"We designed our Mission Master family of uncrewed vehicles to accompany tactical teams across extreme terrain while delivering real-time situational awareness," said Alain Tremblay, Vice-President, Business Development and Innovation at Rheinmetall Canada. "With this LTA, we ensure that our mission critical data empowers the maximum number of warfighters across the networked battlefield."

The Mission Master family of autonomous unmanned ground vehicles is immediately available with the Wave Relay® MANET capability. Please contact Rheinmetall Canada, Inc. for purchasing inquiries.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice, and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets.

