RHINESTONE EXPANDS ARIZONA RETAIL FOOTPRINT WITH WHOLE FOODS MARKET PARTNERSHIP

Arizona-born non-alcoholic beer brand brings its Western-inspired brews to more shelves statewide, serving the region's growing sober-curious community

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhinestone, the Arizona-born non-alcoholic beer brand built for drinkers and non-drinkers alike, today announced a new retail partnership with Whole Foods Market. Beginning May 2026, Rhinestone's Mexican Lime six-packs will roll out across all Arizona Whole Foods Market locations.

The expansion marks a significant milestone for the fast-growing NA beer brand, which launched in 2025 and has quickly built a loyal following among Arizona's growing sober-curious community.

"Rhinestone was built for long days and longer nights – for people who still want something cold in their hand without it slowing them down," said Dustin Johnson, Founder of Rhinestone. "Our NA brews are crisp, extra light, crushable, and made for real life. Whole Foods understands today's intentional drinker, and we're proud to bring a little Western grit to their shelves across Arizona."

Founded in Arizona, Rhinestone entered the market with a grassroots-first strategy – prioritizing local events, on-premise placements, neighborhood tastings, and community partnerships to build awareness authentically. Rather than positioning itself as a "health" alternative, the brand has carved out space as a lifestyle-forward NA option rooted in Western culture and social connection.

The Whole Foods Market partnership represents Rhinestone's next phase of growth: scaling thoughtfully while maintaining its local identity and hands-on presence. The retailer's emphasis on quality and emerging brands provides a strong platform for introducing Rhinestone's Western-inspired NA lineup to more Arizona shelves.

Rhinestone's Extra Lights deliver clean, refreshing profiles designed for everything from desert afternoons to concert nights, appealing to consumers who want the ritual and flavor of beer without the alcohol. At 0.0% ABV, 5 calories, zero carbs, and gluten-free, Rhinestone delivers one of the lightest and most approachable options in the non-alcoholic beer category and is setting a new standard for how NAs fit into today's social drinking culture.

To support the May rollout, Rhinestone will activate a statewide grassroots campaign including:

In-store tastings and sampling events

Community pop-ups and local collaborations

Digital and social campaigns highlighting store availability

Strategic partnerships across local music, lifestyle, food and beverage and cultural communities and events

"Our plan has always been to be community-driven," Johnson added. "I was born and raised here, and so it's important to me that we build this brand thoughtfully here in our backyard. That's how we plan to support Whole Foods and continue expanding across Arizona."

With production through The Shop Beer Co in Tempe, and statewide distribution through Hensley, Rhinestone plans continued retail growth throughout 2026 alongside new market exploration and product innovation. As demand for premium non-alcoholic options accelerates nationwide, the brand is positioning itself as a leading voice in the evolving NA category.

About Rhinestone

Rhinestone is a bold new line of alcohol-free brews built to stand out as an alternative to traditional NA beers. Founded in Arizona in 2025, Rhinestone brings Western grit to a modern lifestyle with cold-crafted brews that allow you to 'drink all night and ride at dawn.' Crafted for people who like to drink, but want the freedom to pace themselves and still feel good the next day, Rhinestone delivers the flavor, energy and swagger of a beer – without the alcohol. Rhinestone is currently available in four styles – Original, Mexican Lime, Blood Orange, and Desert Grapefruit. The company, founded by entrepreneur and Arizona native Dustin Johnson, is expanding distribution locally and regionally, and building toward national growth. For more information, visit drinkrhinestone.com.

SOURCE Rhinestone