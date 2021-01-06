Rhode Island Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates' 2021 Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Anne Barbour of Metcalf School in Exeter, RI and Paul Tarasevich of Martin Middle School in East Providence, RI to its 2021 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers from around the country. Barbour and Tarasevich are among 44 teachers from 26 states and Washington, DC chosen for this honor that recognizes educators who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years.

"It goes without saying that this has been an unprecedented school year that has challenged educators, students, and families alike," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "However, this group of Extraordinary Educators—like so many other educators across the country—has more than risen to the occasion. We are proud to recognize Anne and Paul for their hard work, dedication, and innovative best practices that continue to positively impact the students they serve."

This year's Extraordinary Educators, who were chosen from among hundreds of nominations, will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"Being part of the i-Ready family, as a member of the Extraordinary Educators Class of 2021, has been one the greatest highlights of an extremely challenging year!" said Barbour. "Being able to 'see' into other educators' classrooms via social media has encouraged me to share engaging, creative, and valuable experiences with my students as we travel on their learning paths together. The shared passion for letting data drive instruction and celebrating student growth guarantees that this group has become a new professional learning community that I am so proud to be a part of!"

"I'm excited to be named an Extraordinary Educator because I want to learn from fellow educators and share successes that I've had in my classroom," said Tarasevich. "Teaching is a reflective practice in which we are constantly looking for ways to improve student outcomes. I'm eager to open up and share the accomplishments we have had at Martin Middle School over the past few years, as well as learn, network, and share with educators around the country."

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in almost half of Rhode Island's school districts.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2021 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/2021-Class.

