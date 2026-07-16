RHODE ISLAND TEAMSTERS ENDORSE DANIEL MCKEE FOR GOVERNOR



McKee is a Proven Leader, Clear Choice for Union Members in September Primary

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Local 251 endorsed Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee's re-election campaign.

"We support candidates who we know will keep their word to us, and when it comes to that standard, the choice in this race couldn't be more obvious," said Matt Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 251. "Rhode Islanders need to know that if they care about workers' rights, middle-class prosperity, and electing leaders who will listen to workers instead of billionaires, there's only good option, and that's Governor McKee."

Since taking office in 2021, McKee has been one of the most pro-Teamsters governors in the country. He has signed legislation banning mandatory attendance at anti-union propaganda meetings, preventing abusive production quotas in warehouses, and creating the first-ever statewide prevailing wage for school bus workers.

"Governor McKee understands something simple. When you respect the people who get our children to and from school every day, you create better, safer student transportation systems," said Denise Handley, a school bus attendant for Ocean State Transit and Local 251 shop steward.

In addition to Gov. McKee, Rhode Island Teamsters are endorsing Sabina Matos for Lieutenant Governor, Jack Reed for U.S. Senate, Gabe Amo and Seth Magaziner for Congress, Gregg Amore for Secretary of State, and James A. Diossa for General Treasurer.

Teamsters Local 251 represents over 6,200 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, go to teamsters251.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 251