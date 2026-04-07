Rhone Launches First-Ever Commuter® Campaign: "Engineered for all of it"

Tri-State Activations Bring Performance Fabrics to Life in the Heart of Commuter Culture

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhone, the performance driven apparel brand made by and for those in the pursuit of progress, today announced the launch of its inaugural campaign for the Commuter® Collection, accompanied by the franchise's new tagline: "Engineered for all of it." This first-ever campaign underscores Rhone's leadership as the original Commuter® brand, redefining what it means to move seamlessly through the demands of modern life. Rhone tapped its agency of record, HLoveCo, and experiential agency, Grow Marketing, to help bring the campaign to life. It will debut nationally on Tuesday, April 7, with activations in the tri-state area April 14–15, putting the brand directly in the path of real commuters.

As Rhone celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the Commuter® franchise, originally launched in 2016 with the Commuter® Pant, the collection has evolved into the brand's bestselling and most recognizable offering. What began as a single product designed to bridge the gap between performance and everyday wear has grown into a suite of modern wardrobe essentials, including the bestselling Commuter® Shirt, as well as the Commuter® Jogger, Commuter® Blazer, Commuter® Pro, and the newly introduced Commuter® Pro Cotton. Seasonal expressions like Commuter® Seersucker and other limited drops continue to expand the franchise, reinforcing its versatility across seasonality and style.

Over the past five years, the Commuter® franchise has scaled more than 15x in volume, driven in large part by a post-COVID shift as consumers returned to the office seeking a more polished look without compromising on comfort. That momentum is reflected not only in growth, but in customer loyalty, with over 10,000 five-star reviews across Commuter® Pants and Commuter® Shirts, underscoring the franchise's consistent performance and everyday utility.

Since its debut, Commuter® has set the standard for performance fashion, blending technical innovation with everyday style. Designed to address the challenges of daily life, moving between work, travel, and social functions without missing a beat, the collection features lightweight construction for effortless mobility, four-way stretch for unrestricted movement, wrinkle-release technology to maintain a polished look from train to meeting, and machine-washable convenience for low-maintenance performance. At the heart of the line is GOLDFUSION® fabric, a high-tech material that combines durability, softness, and performance in one versatile textile. This new campaign highlights how these innovations make Commuter® more than stylish apparel, it's essential gear for real-world conditions.

"Having commuted into New York City for years by train, subway, bus and car I remember distinctly how it felt if my clothes were uncomfortable. Particularly on those humid and sticky days. We started Rhone and built the Commuter® line specifically so you can focus on life, not what you are wearing. No matter what the day throws at you, Commuter® products are up for the challenge," said Nate Checketts, Co-Founder and CEO of Rhone.

Ben Checketts, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Rhone, added, "I've always bristled at the idea of dressing up. Typically suits, slacks and dress shirts are uncomfortable and stiff. We designed the Commuter® Collection to solve those problems while also looking great whether you're dressing it up or keeping things casual."

The creative comes to life across multiple touchpoints. Out-of-home activations feature terminal installations, and branded spaces, while social media storytelling on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn leverages influencer and founder-led content. Experiential activations will engage commuters directly in high-traffic terminals, where fans meet the founders and enjoy a complimentary BARVIDA juice, re-named flavors include the Rhone Refresher and Commuter Cleanse.

The campaign is further amplified through a partnership with NYT Games Wordle, extending reach through an engaged daily audience and an additional national sweepstakes invites fans to enter for a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize, $5,000 to cover their commute for a year and $5,000 in Rhone Commuter® apparel.

"We wanted the creative to feel like a slice of real life. It shows up where people already are and lets the product speak through those everyday moments," Hallie Harris, Founder and CEO of HLoveCo.

Activation locations and timing include Greenwich Crossing (CT) on Tuesday, April 14, from 6:30–10:00 AM, marking the first activation at the site since pre-COVID following a $30M renovation, offering a fresh, dynamic engagement opportunity, and the Port Imperial Terminal (NJ) on Wednesday, April 15, from 6:30–10:00 AM, boasting the highest daily volume in the NY Waterway system.

To learn more about Rhone's Commuter® Collection and campaign you can visit https://www.rhone.com/pages/mens-commuter-collection/.

About Rhone

Rhone is performance driven apparel made by and for those in the pursuit of progress. Founded in 2014 by brothers Nate and Ben Checketts, we exist to inspire, equip, and support individuals in their pursuit of progress, both physically and mentally. More than just apparel, Rhone is a mindset, championing the power of being a little better every day. With a relentless focus on performance, innovation, and style, our products are engineered to move with you, wherever the pursuit takes you. Rhone operates over 20 retail stores across the U.S., each serving as a hub for community, connection, and the Forever Forward mindset. Learn more at www.rhone.com.

About HLoveCo

HLoveCo is a people-first agency network helping creators, celebrities, and executives translate personal influence into enduring brands. Founded by Hallie Harris, the agency integrates talent networks, storytelling, and proprietary growth models to deliver future-facing marketing at the speed of culture. Learn more at www.hloveco.com.

About Grow Marketing

Grow Marketing is an independent, female-founded and owned creative experience company based in San Francisco. We partner with brands and creators to build culturally interesting experiences that people actually enjoy. By focusing on high-level craft and customer joy, we create moments that matter to the audience and get real results for our clients.

Media Contact

Rhone PR: [email protected]

HLoveCo Media Relations: [email protected]

SOURCE Rhone Apparel Inc