Rhone Turns Goal Setting into a Year of Action with Founder-Led "12 Pursuits"

New program blends Mental Fitness, community, and immersive experiences to make progress visible each month

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every January, millions of goals are set and quietly abandoned within weeks. Rhone , the performance apparel brand made by and for those in the pursuit of progress, is setting out to change that with the launch of "12 Pursuits by Rhone," a year-long, founder-led initiative that transforms goal setting into a fully immersive lifestyle experience. Designed as a more sustainable and achievable approach to progress, the program emphasizes small, daily actions over perfection, encouraging participants to focus on being a little better each day, and to keep going even when they fall off track. Known for its community-focused approach to wellness, Rhone empowers people to integrate movement, mindfulness, and everyday achievement into their lives.

The foundation for 12 Pursuits began internally several years ago as a company-wide practice rooted in twelve core pursuits. Six focused on the mind and six on the body. Each month, Rhone's team explored one pursuit together, creating intentional space for balance, reflection, and personal growth. What started as an internal framework became a powerful way to strengthen connection and resilience across the organization and now Rhone is bringing that same sense of purpose and progress to its broader community. In partnership with HLoveCo , the program combines Rhone's Mental Fitness philosophy with actionable monthly Pursuits, turning intention into practice and redefining engagement across retail and digital spaces.

Over the past year, Rhone has brought its Mental Fitness mission to life through consistent, hands-on activation. Internally, the brand activated the 12 Pursuits each month, supported by expert speakers, team-wide challenges, and shared activities designed to build habits around the focus of each Pursuit. Externally, Rhone hosted more than 35 Mental Fitness focused events, attracting over 3,000 attendees, including co-hosted experiences with partners such as Two Bridge's Future Friends and sessions led by influential voices like Helen Leland. Many of these gatherings took place at iconic venues, including EDGE at Hudson Yards, One World Observatory, Rockefeller Center, and View Boston. Through its retail community programming Rhone also activated over 100 local store events, open to anyone in the community, serving as hubs for connection, movement, and reflection, reinforcing Mental Fitness as a daily practice rooted in real-world participation.

"The 12 Pursuits is our love letter to the Rhone community. An invitation to live the values that guide how we move, train, work, and connect," said co-founders Nate and Ben Checketts. "It takes the principles we believe in and shares them in a clear way, making whole-person health feel accessible and actionable through simple, meaningful experiences both online and in our stores."

At its core, 12 Pursuits makes progress tangible. Mental Fitness guides whole-person development, while each Pursuit provides structure, turning daily effort into visible results. The framework gives Rhone a platform to connect purpose with product, turning performance apparel into tools for growth. Nate and Ben, alongside Rhone's team members, and customers bring the Pursuits to life, supported by products designed to remove friction and enable consistent action.

Participants experience a coordinated suite of program elements including monthly Kickoff Videos led by Nate and Ben introducing each month's theme. Mid-month, the co-founders share how they live the Pursuits in real life, such as putting better sleep into practice, encouraging the world to spend more time in nature, implementing a gratitude mindset, and more. At the end of each month, the brand will showcase the community's collective progress. Influencers, PR partners, Rhone community members, and team members will receive Pursuit Kits, a curated box of tools designed to help support and stay on track with each pursuit, ranging from sleep masks to journals.

This collective network of influential storytellers will play a key role in sharing how they practice the monthly themes in their own lives, providing actionable inspiration to deepen community participation.

Each month of 12 Pursuits by Rhone centers on one essential practice designed to build momentum through the year:

January: Perspective - Create space to reset and see your life more clearly.

February: Sleep - Restore your body by honoring rest as essential fuel.

March: Nutrition - Tune in to how what you consume impacts how you feel.

April: Nature - Reconnect with the grounding power of the outdoors.

May: Breathwork - Slow down and come home to your breath.

June: Social Connection - Strengthen relationships that inspire growth and belonging.

July: Hydration - Support your body with the basics, starting with water.

August: Move - Build consistency through movement that fits your life.

September: Learn - Embrace curiosity and lifelong learning.

October: Play - Make room for joy, creativity, and lightness.

November: Gratitude - Practice awareness of the good around you.

December: Service - Use your time and talents to make a meaningful impact.

This marks the first collaboration between Rhone and people-first agency HLoveCo, combining creative strategy, influencer, PR, and community engagement.

"Founder visibility turns a program into a movement," said Hallie Harris, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HLoveCo. "Ben and Nate humanize Rhone, build trust, and create cultural relevance that inspires real action."

The 12 Pursuits by Rhone is designed to evolve in its second year, deepening community engagement and expanding the impact of each Pursuit. To learn more, visit https://www.rhone.com/pages/12-pursuits/ .

About Rhone

Rhone is performance driven apparel made by and for those in the pursuit of progress. Founded in 2014 by brothers Nate and Ben Checketts, we exist to inspire, equip, and support individuals in their pursuit of progress, both physically and mentally. More than just apparel, Rhone is a mindset, championing the power of being a little better every day. With a relentless focus on performance, innovation, and style, our products are engineered to move with you, wherever the pursuit takes you. Rhone operates 20 retail stores across the U.S., each serving as a hub for community, connection, and the Forever Forward mindset. Learn more at www.rhone.com.

About HLoveCo

HLoveCo is a people-first agency network redefining brand through the power of personal influence. Founded by Hallie Harris, HLoveCo partners with creators, celebrities, and executives to co-build enduring personal brands rooted in purpose, strategy, and storytelling. With proprietary tools, long-term growth models, and a scalable talent network, HLoveCo delivers future-facing brand transformation at the speed of culture. Learn more at www.hloveco.com.

Media Contact

Rhone PR: [email protected]

HLoveCo Media Relations: [email protected]

SOURCE Rhone Apparel Inc