Rhone Launches reRhone to Bring Verified PreLoved Styles and Past Favorites Back Into Rotation

New online resale destination powered by Archive offers inspected and cleaned Rhone pieces, including hard-to-find styles fans may have missed the first time around

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhone, the performance apparel brand made by and for those in the pursuit of progress, today announced the launch of reRhone, a new brand-owned resale business that gives customers a trusted way to shop verified Rhone resale items. In partnership with Archive, the leading technology platform for branded resale, reRhone will debut with brand-owned inventory sourced exclusively from select customer returns, with plans to expand the program later in 2026.

"Rhone has always been built on durability and performance, and reRhone is a natural extension of that promise," said Bethany Evans, Chief Marketing Officer at Rhone. "Our customers invest in our gear because it is made to last. reRhone helps keep great product in rotation, gives customers a new way to discover styles they may have missed, and offers a verified resale experience they can trust."

reRhone is designed to keep high-performing gear in rotation. Rhone pieces are engineered to go the distance, and reRhone extends that value by offering previously returned items that are inspected and verified to meet reRhone's quality standards before being listed for resale.

At launch, reRhone will offer a curated assortment of men's and women's items sourced from customer returns. Each product is processed through a verification workflow to help ensure it meets the program's standards before it appears on the site.

The launch assortment includes select Rhone styles, including some of Rhone's most loved franchises, including Commuter®, DreamGlow™, Revive, and our award-winning Pursuit Short and Reign Tee.

"Brand-owned resale works best when it feels as dependable as buying new," said Emily Gittins, CEO and Co-Founder of Archive. "Rhone is bringing reRhone to market with a clear focus on product quality and customer trust. Archive is proud to power the reRhone experience, making it easy for shoppers to find authenticated, preloved gear that's ready for its next chapter."

Rhone gear is engineered to perform through repeated wear and wash, with features such as GOLDFUSION® Anti-Odor Technology, reinforced seams, and premium fabrics. reRhone gives customers more ways to access pieces they may have missed as collections evolve, while supporting a more circular approach to shopping.

reRhone plans to expand product selection and availability in 2026 as the resale business scales. For more information, visit reRhone at rerhone.rhone.com/.

About Rhone

Rhone is performance driven apparel made by and for those in the pursuit of progress. Founded in 2014 by brothers Nate and Ben Checketts, we exist to inspire, equip, and support individuals in their pursuit of progress—both physically and mentally. More than just apparel, Rhone is a mindset, championing the power of being a little better every day. With a relentless focus on performance, innovation, and style, our products are engineered to move with you—wherever the pursuit takes you. Rhone operates 20 retail stores across the U.S., each serving as a hub for community, connection, and the Forever Forward mindset. Learn more at www.rhone.com .

About Archive

Archive is a technology platform that powers profitable resale businesses for brands. The company works with leading global brands—including The North Face, Lululemon, Peloton, and New Balance—to launch and scale innovative circular business models that keep products out of landfill, while simultaneously bringing in a significant new revenue stream, building customer loyalty, and driving customer acquisition. Archive was founded in 2021 by Emily Gittins and Ryan Rowe, and was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Retail in 2024. Learn more at archiveresale.com .

