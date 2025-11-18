Leading performance apparel brand reduces spreadsheets and boosts collaboration with Centric Software

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is delighted to announce the release of a success story about its customer, Rhone, a Connecticut-based leader in performance apparel. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, market, sell and replenish fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care products as well as multi-category retail, to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Rhone Powers Operational Efficiency and Streamlines Product Development with Centric PLM

Founded in 2014, Rhone is a performance-driven apparel brand built by and for those in the pursuit of progress. Inspired by the waters of the Rhone River, the brand maintains a relentless focus on steady, intentional progress. Designed for versatility, comfort, and style, the men's and women's lines are available in more than 750 points of distribution nationwide, spanning department stores, specialty accounts, pro shops, and studios, with 20 retail locations projected by the end of 2025.

As a company with rapid growth, Rhone needed to move beyond its legacy PLM platform, selecting Centric PLM™ to streamline product management and keep pace with the demands of a highly competitive industry. Kerry Golia, Senior Director of Product Development and Production at Rhone says, "We needed a platform that could streamline product development from design to production while keeping data accurate and accessible across teams."

Rhone needed to move on from spreadsheets and email for product development and speed up product launches. They selected Centric PLM for its actionable source of truth, designer-friendly features and scalability. Golia shares, "From the product development perspective, having a centralized location for product data and a tool to streamline communication was the greatest need for us."

Since implementation, Rhone's design, product development and merchandising teams work directly in Centric PLM, benefiting from centralized product data in an actionable source of truth.

CEO of Centric Software, Fabrice Canonge says, "We're pleased with the results Rhone has achieved with Centric PLM to drive efficiency, streamline product development and advance their relentless pursuit of progress. We're excited to see how they will continue to innovate in the performance apparel category, powered by Centric PLM."

Read the full story to learn how Rhone centralized product data and streamlined operations with Centric Software.

Rhone ( rhone.com)

Rhone is a premium activewear brand designed for the pursuit of progress. Since its founding in 2014, Rhone has offered performance-driven products for men, engineered for versatility, comfort and style. With a commitment to craftsmanship, quality and innovation, Rhone is now expanding into women's apparel, offering the same premium quality and performance features. Rhone's products are available in over 350 gyms and specialty stores across the U.S., as well as at Equinox, Peloton Studios, Nordstrom and Dillard's.

Centric Software ® ( www.centricsoftware.com )

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with an up to 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with an up to 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

