RHP Properties Announces Acquisition Of Chicago Area Manufactured Home Community

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced the acquisition of Country Club Woods, located in Countryside, Illinois. This brings the company's total of manufactured home communities to 260 nationwide. The announcement was made by Ross H. Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

Country Club Woods is very well located near Chicago Midway International Airport. This 308-site community is on historic Route 66, where the average single-family home values are in excess of $430,000. Chicago boasts the third largest economy in the nation and is home to 400 major corporate headquarters. For six consecutive years Chicago's metropolitan area has been the top area in the nation for corporate relocations.

Residents of Country Club Woods have access to major retailers, airports, restaurants and automobile dealerships. The community itself boasts a spacious clubhouse and swimming pool.

"RHP Properties is pleased to announce our eighth property in Illinois, expanding our portfolio of high quality, affordable homes in the state," said Partrich. "There is a strong demand and need for affordable housing in the Chicago area and Country Club Woods offers a tremendous value in an area where housing values are some of the highest in the nation. We look forward to becoming an active member of this community and providing our more than 30 years of experience and stable ownership to our residents."

With this acquisition, RHP Properties now owns and operates 260 manufactured home communities totaling more than 65,024 home sites.

About RHP Properties, Inc.

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $4B, including 260 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 65,024 homes in 27 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 950 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp-properties.com.

RHP Properties specializes in, and continues to aggressively seek, acquisitions throughout the United States. Owners of manufactured home communities interested in selling to a highly experienced owner and operator should contact Joshua Mermell, senior vice president of acquisitions at 248-626-0737.

