RHP Properties Partners With AdoptAClassroom.org To Support West Allegheny High School in Imperial, Pennsylvania

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, professionally managing manufactured home communities for over 30 years, has announced a $10,000 donation to support West Allegheny High School in Imperial, Pennsylvania. The donation will help the school's teachers purchase educational materials through AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that provides classroom funding to PreK-12 educators. The donation marks the fourteenth school RHP Properties has adopted through the program and a total of $140,000 donated to date, to support schools where residents of RHP communities attend.

RHP Properties' support for the school will enable teachers and school administrators to purchase essential classroom resources they need to ensure students are equipped and ready to engage in learning.

"Our partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org is important to us because it directly contributes to student success," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "We have heard firsthand from teachers that offering them the flexibility to choose the materials they need most is fundamental to effective teaching and learning, and we are pleased to support West Allegheny High School's mission to fully prepare students for the future."

Approximately 100 students that attend West Allegheny High School are residents at Virginia Hills and Redwood Estates manufactured home communities.

Dr. Cheryl McHone, Principal of West Allegheny High School said, "Thank you RHP for your gracious donation to West Allegheny High School. Your support of our school will help our teachers enhance learning experiences to increase student engagement and learning."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has owned and managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing attainable, well-maintained communities. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner of manufactured home communities operating in 30 states. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and thrive in school. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $73 million and equipped more than 7 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

