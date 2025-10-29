RHP Properties Marks 20th AdoptAClassroom.org Donation with Support for Shepherdsville Elementary in Kentucky, Reaching $200,000 in Total Donations to Schools Nationwide

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, professionally managing manufactured home communities for over 30 years, has announced a $10,000 donation to support Shepherdsville Elementary in Shepherdsville, Kentucky through AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that provides classroom funding to PreK-12 educators. This marks the 20th school RHP Properties has adopted through the program to support schools attended by residents of RHP communities, with a total of $200,000 donated over the past five years.

Shepherdsville Elementary's mission is to provide a safe and caring community school with dedicated professionals who give every child, every chance, every day. It serves more than 540 students from preschool to fifth grade, including about 70% who receive free and reduced lunch as well as a large population of special-needs students. The donation will help enrich classrooms across all grade levels, giving teachers the resources to implement innovative classroom initiatives and expand learning opportunities for students.

RHP's 20th AdoptAClassroom.org school donation reflects its long-standing commitment to strengthening communities.

Approximately 200 students who attend Shepherdsville Elementary are residents of Autumn Leaf and Hickory Acres, nearby RHP managed manufactured home communities.

"Our 20th school donation reflects RHP Properties' long-standing commitment to strengthening the communities where residents live," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "Through our partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, we're helping educators bring innovative ideas to life and making a lasting difference in students' learning experiences. We're honored to support schools like Shepherdsville Elementary and to continue investing in education across the communities we serve."

"We're incredibly thankful for RHP Properties' donation to support our teachers. Our staff works very hard for our students and these funds will allow them to do more to support their needs. We cannot thank them enough for their willingness to help ensure that our teachers and students have what they need to be successful!" said Jason Baragary, Principal, Shepherdsville Elementary.

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has professionally managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing affordable, well-maintained communities residents love to call home. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that partners with donors to provide PreK-12 teachers with the resources and supplies their students need. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $74 million and equipped 7 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) organization holds the highest ratings from both Charity Navigator and Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

SOURCE RHP Properties