RHP Properties Marks 22nd Year Helping Farmington Area Goodfellows Ensure "No Child or Senior Without a Christmas"

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties' Farmington Hills corporate office continued its long-standing tradition of giving with its annual holiday donation to the Farmington Area Goodfellows, marking the 22nd year of support to a vital organization serving children, families, seniors and developmentally challenged adults in need.

Employees from RHP Properties donated $4,015 which was matched by the company for a total donation of $8,030 this year. Altogether, the company has donated a total of $38,037 since beginning its charitable efforts, in addition to providing much-needed food and toys for those in the community.

"The Farmington Area Goodfellows do remarkable work and we're honored to support their mission again this year," said Ross Partrich, CEO of RHP Properties. "It's a tradition our team looks forward to each year and our employees continue to show extraordinary generosity and heart, coming together to help ensure local children, families, and seniors feel cared for during the holiday season."

"RHP Properties has grown into our largest single supporter and we are deeply grateful for their continued commitment to our organization," said Richard Lerner, Farmington Area Goodfellows Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Their support over the years has helped us reach countless residents across our community and this year's contribution comes at a time when the demand for assistance continues to grow and is greater than ever."

Farmington Area Goodfellows is a volunteer-run charity that has been assisting vulnerable individuals for over 80 years, supporting an average of 400-500 people and families each holiday season. This year, the organization anticipates a significant need for donations and depends on the generosity of residents and businesses to meet its goals. Every dollar donated goes directly to the program which is supported by a team of over 200 volunteers.

The Farmington Area Goodfellows' donations will be delivered on Saturday, December 20. For more information or to help, visit https://goodfellows.info

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has professionally managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing attainable, well-maintained communities residents love to call home. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

About Farmington Area Goodfellows

Founded in 1939, Farmington Area Goodfellows is an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit public charity serving at-risk children, families and seniors in Farmington and Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Goodfellows strive to end food insecurity and believe no one should ever have to go to bed hungry, and no child or senior should go without a Christmas. For more information visit www.goodfellows.info .

