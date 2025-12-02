RHP Properties Marks Giving Tuesday with $10,000 Gift to No Kid Hungry

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties has donated $10,000 to support No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America run by the nonprofit Share Our Strength. This marks RHP's sixth contribution to No Kid Hungry, bringing its total donations since 2020 to over $63,000.

Nearly 14 million children in the U.S. face food insecurity and hunger, equating to 1 in 5 kids nationwide, according to the USDA . Through its advocacy efforts, grants and support of school and community programs, No Kid Hungry is working to ensure children nationwide have reliable access to healthy meals.

Donations help fund successful meal programs such as school breakfasts and summer meals, as well as strengthen access to SNAP and WIC nutrition support for families.

"As we head into the holidays, Giving Tuesday is a meaningful reminder of the needs of those in our community," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "By supporting No Kid Hungry, we're helping strengthen essential meal programs for children across the country and advancing the broader fight against childhood hunger."

"This holiday season every kid has the right to a full plate. But 1 in 5 children in America live with hunger." said Carla Warner, Senior Director of Revenue Innovation at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "Thanks to supporters like RHP Properties, we're not just feeding kids for a day, we're fueling hope, health, and opportunity this holiday season and all year long."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has professionally managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing affordable, well-maintained communities residents love to call home. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

