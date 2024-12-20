RHP Properties Marks 21st Year Supporting Farmington Area Goodfellows Holiday Drive: "No Child or Senior Without a Christmas"

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties' corporate offices in Farmington Hills continued their holiday tradition of community support with their 21st annual donation to the Farmington Area Goodfellows, a vital organization serving children, families, seniors and developmentally challenged adults in need.

Employees from RHP Properties donated $3,360 which was matched by the company for a total donation of $6,720 this year. Altogether, the company has donated a total of $30,000 since beginning its charitable efforts along with tons of food and toys.

"We are incredibly proud of our employees for stepping up once again to support the Farmington Area Good fellows and their important mission," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "Their generosity and commitment to giving back exemplify the spirit of the holiday season and reflect the values we strive to uphold as a company. Together, we are making a meaningful difference for families and individuals in need."

"Since 1939, the Farmington Area Goodfellows have provided food, toys, diapers and books to those in need during the holidays. None of this would be possible without the unwavering support of community partners like RHP Properties," said Richard Lerner, Farmington Area Goodfellows Chairman of the Board of Directors. "For 21 years, the team at RHP has helped us achieve our mission of 'No Child or Senior Without a Christmas' and ensuring no one goes to bed hungry."

Farmington Area Goodfellows is a volunteer-run charity that has been assisting vulnerable individuals for over 80 years, supporting an average of 400-500 people and families each holiday season. This year, the organization anticipates a significant need for donations and depends on the generosity of residents and businesses to meet its goals. Every dollar donated goes directly to the program which is supported by a team of over 200 volunteers.

The Farmington Area Goodfellows' donations will be delivered on Saturday, December 21. For more information or to help, visit https://goodfellows.info

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has professionally managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing attainable, well-maintained communities residents love to call home. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

