RHP Properties Partners with AdoptAClassroom.org To Support Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, professionally managing manufactured home communities for over 30 years, has announced a $10,000 donation to support Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac, Wisconsin through AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that provides classroom funding to PreK-12 educators. This marks the nineteenth school RHP Properties has adopted through the program to support schools attended by residents of RHP communities, with a total of $190,000 donated to date.

Horace Mann High School (HMHS) is a comprehensive high school offering a broad range of academic programs and extracurricular activities including clubs and athletics. The multitude of opportunities at HMHS and student-centered approach prepares young adults for their post-high school years with the goal of them being college, career, and life ready.

Teachers and students will gain access to vital classroom materials and resources through RHP's donation.

Approximately 90 students who attend HMHS are residents of nearby RHP managed manufactured home communities, including Green Meadows, Lakeshore Landing and Lighthouse Pointe. The donation will help provide essential classroom materials.

"We are so grateful for this generous donation from RHP Properties and AdoptAClassroom.org to support our high school learning community," said Duane Hartkopf, Principal of Horace Mann High School. "The donation will go directly to supporting our staff and students with additional supplies, expanding available textbooks for units, and resources to support continued engagement in our classrooms."

"Providing resources to support and inspire students in their educational journey is the cornerstone of our partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "We are proud to help create opportunities that will both engage and empower students at Horace Mann High School."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has professionally managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing affordable, well-maintained communities residents love to call home. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that partners with donors to provide PreK-12 teachers with the resources and supplies their students need. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $74 million and equipped 7 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) organization holds the highest ratings from both Charity Navigator and Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

SOURCE RHP Properties