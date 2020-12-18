RHP Properties Partners With AdoptAClassroom.org To Support Local School

AdoptAClassroom.org provides teachers and school administrators with an online fundraising platform, plus a private ecommerce marketplace of nearly 30 school supply and school specialty vendors. Through its marketplace, teachers and school administrators can use donations to select exactly what they need for their classrooms and students.

RHP Properties is adopting Willow Springs School. Located in Willow Springs, Ill., the school serves hundreds of children from nearby Sterling Estates, an RHP Properties manufactured home community.

"We are grateful for the generous gift to our students and teachers from RHP Properties," said Principal Lori Smuda and Superintendent Frank Patrick. "This donation will go a long way to support the work we do for our students."

"Schools are in dire need of supplies and support right now, even more so due to the ongoing pandemic," said Ross H. Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "We are honored to help a school that not only serves one of our communities, but so many students in Willow Springs."

"This school year, teachers are spending more of their own money on school materials than ever before to provide their students with basic school supplies, PPE and safety equipment, and distance learning materials," said AdoptAClassroom.org's Executive Director Ann Pifer. "Teachers are facing so many challenges during COVID-19 - not having the resources they need to teach shouldn't be one of them. Donors such as RHP Properties help ease the burden for teachers."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $5B, including 269 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 67,223 homes in 28 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp-properties.com.

RHP Properties specializes in, and continues to aggressively seek, acquisitions throughout the United States. Owners of manufactured home communities interested in selling to a highly experienced owner and operator should contact Joshua Mermell, senior vice president of acquisitions at 248-626-0737.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that advances equity in education by providing the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $50 million and supported 5.5 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

