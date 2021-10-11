RHP Properties Partners With Adoptaclassroom.org To Support Local School

AdoptAClassroom.org provides teachers and school administrators with an online fundraising platform, plus a private ecommerce marketplace of nearly 30 school supply and school specialty vendors. Through its marketplace, teachers and school administrators can use donations to select exactly what they need for their classrooms.

RHP Properties has adopted Charger Academy, located in Jacksonville, Florida. The school serves approximately 931 children, grades 6-8, and many of the students are residents at nearby RHP Properties manufactured home communities including Connie Jean; Deerpointe; Magnolia Circle; and Ortega Village.

"My students and I are ecstatic about the generous donation from RHP Properties," said Nichole Marquis, a Charger Academy teacher. "It is organizations like RHP Properties that make the greatest impact on education. During these challenging times, materials to increase student engagement in learning and schools can be hard to come by without the support of the community partners and donations. I am beyond excited and grateful to empower my students in their academic work by providing materials and resources all thanks to RHP."

"RHP Properties is honored to continue to partner with AdoptAClassroom and its mission to fulfill the critical need for school supplies across the country," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "Charger Academy was chosen so we could help support all the students who attend the school, including many from our nearby manufactured home communities take pride in giving back to the community and we're pleased this donation helps ensure students and teachers have the tools they need to succeed."

"This school year, teachers are spending more of their own money on school materials than ever before because students cannot share supplies due to the pandemic," said AdoptAClassroom.org's Executive Director Ann Pifer. "The COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated the inequities in our educational system and teachers have been filling the gap. Donors such as RHP Properties help ease the burden for teachers."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 299 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 71,397 homes in 28 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The national, tech-based nonprofit connects donors and sponsors with PreK-12 teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $57 million and supported more than 5.8 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

SOURCE RHP Properties