Ribbon and Amazon Partner to Deliver Real-Time, Automated Call Analytics and Recording

WESTFORD, Mass., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable simplified forwarding of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) audio streams to Amazon Chime Voice Connector by using Session Initiation Protocol-based Media Recording (SIPREC).

Ribbon's industry-leading Session Border Controllers (SBCs) with SIPREC capabilities now support Amazon Chime Voice Connector with a tested solution for AWS customers by forwarding audio streams to AWS for real-time analytics. Ribbon is a Select Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) whose SBC Software Edition (SWe) is available in AWS Marketplace and as an AWS Quick Start. In March of 2019, Ribbon announced that its SBC SWe was successfully tested with the Amazon Chime Voice Connector to help customers move their SIP Trunking workloads to AWS.

Amazon Chime Voice Connector is a service that enables enterprises to migrate their telephony workloads to AWS. IT professionals can use Amazon Chime Voice Connector for low-cost SIP Trunking with on-premises or cloud-based phone systems. Amazon Chime Voice Connector supports inbound calling, outbound calling, or both. Developers can also use it to build PSTN calling in their own applications with the Amazon Chime SDK or stream audio for phone call analytics and machine learning. Enterprises who previously had to integrate and deploy expensive on-premises analytics hardware and software can now use the Amazon Chime Voice Connector's SIPREC streaming feature to receive audio from their on-premises PBX or Contact Center for applications like transcription and sentiment analysis. Deployment is simplified by leveraging this sample transcription solution.

"Our customers tell us that the traditional approach to verifying compliance related to financial transactions done over the phone, which involves having teams of people listen to samples of recorded calls, is expensive," said Sid Rao, General Manager, Amazon Chime, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We're delighted to be working with Ribbon to enable customers to use Session Border Controllers with the Amazon Chime Voice Connector SIPREC feature and Amazon Transcribe to build a real-time, automated solution that can analyze calls to assist with compliance."

"We are pleased to continue building on our already strong relationship with AWS by delivering advanced SIP recording capabilities through our market-proven Session Border Controllers," said Tony Scarfo, Ribbon's Executive Vice President of Products, Research & Development, Support & Supply Chain. "Ribbon SBCs allow up to four concurrent SIP recording sessions, enabling recorded data to be used for multiple purposes simultaneously, such as real-time analytics for call center agents, recordings for corporate compliance and back-up, and lawful intercept."

Ribbon's SBCs offer extensive SIP message manipulation capabilities to ensure interoperability with various recorders and the ability to send multiple audio stream recordings. In addition, Ribbon's feature-rich SBCs deliver secure, reliable SIP Recording, with the ability to send rich metadata to recorders for downstream analytics, optional encryption of signaling and media packets sent towards the recorder.

Key Takeaways:

Ribbon's market-proven SBC forwards SIPREC audio to Amazon Chime Voice Connector, which in turn enables developers to quickly build business phone call analytics and machine learning applications.

Ribbon's SBC provides a verified SIP Recording solution with the Amazon Chime Voice Connector SIPREC streaming feature.

Now enterprises can use the Amazon Chime Voice Connector SIPREC streaming feature to receive audio from their on-premises or cloud-based Ribbon SBCs for applications like transcription and sentiment analysis.

to receive audio from their on-premises or cloud-based Ribbon SBCs for applications like transcription and sentiment analysis. Ribbon's SIP Recording solution can concurrently forward an audio stream to multiple destinations without impacting processing scale or capacity.

Ribbon's SBC can be deployed on a customer's premises or in their Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC), depending on the preferred deployment model.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com .

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statement regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

North American Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695-2224

dwatson@rbbn.com

International Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 383-3387

mcooper@rbbn.com

Investor Relations

Monica Gould

+1 (212) 871-3927

IR@rbbn.com

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ribboncomm.com

