Ribbon Communications Inc. Announces Bruce McClelland as Its President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that Bruce McClelland has been appointed as its President, Chief Executive Officer and a director, effective on or around March 1, 2020.

Mr. McClelland has served in numerous leadership roles throughout his three-decades long career, which includes twenty years at ARRIS International plc ("ARRIS"), where he most recently served as its Chief Executive Officer and led the sale of ARRIS to CommScope Inc. ("CommScope") (NASDAQ: COMM) for $7.4 billion in April 2019. While at ARRIS, Mr. McClelland managed the successful acquisition and integration of the Ruckus Wireless and Brocade ICX Campus switching businesses from Broadcom Inc., a major step in diversifying the ARRIS business beyond the service provider market into the broader enterprise market, while strengthening the company's wireless technology capabilities. Following the acquisition of ARRIS by CommScope, Mr. McClelland served as the Chief Operating Officer of CommScope, where he was responsible for the combined portfolio of products and services. Previously Mr. McClelland spent eleven years at Nortel Networks Corporation ("Nortel") and Bell Northern Research ("BNR"). He began his career with BNR in Ottawa, Canada and was responsible for the development of Nortel's SS7 switching products immediately prior to joining ARRIS. Mr. McClelland earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan.

Richard Lynch, Chairman of the Ribbon Board of Directors, said, "The Board is excited to appoint Bruce as the new President and CEO of Ribbon. He is a technical business leader with a proven history of developing and growing sustainable, diversified, and profitable businesses through multiple technology and business cycles. We believe Bruce is the right person to lead Ribbon forward into our next chapter as a combined company with ECI Telecom Group Ltd."

Mr. McClelland said, "I am honored to lead the Ribbon team during this exciting time in the Company's history with the transformational merger with ECI on the near-term horizon. I look forward to bringing my knowledge and expertise to the combined company, working closely with the Ribbon Board and executive management team to create a premier workplace and winning culture for our employees while driving long-term value for our customers and stockholders."

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the Company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statement regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

