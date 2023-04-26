Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

7% Revenue Growth Year Over Year

IP Optical Networks Sales up 13% and Cloud & Edge Enterprise up 62%

Continued Strong Bookings Momentum

PLANO, Texas, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $186 million, compared to $173 million for the first quarter of 2022.

"I'm pleased to report that we generated 7% revenue growth year over year, with Cloud & Edge sales up 4% on the strength of 62% higher sales to Enterprises, coupled with IP Optical Networks sales up 13%. This is our third quarter in a row of double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in our IP Optical Networks segment. Bookings in the quarter for this segment were 1.6x led by robust demand in India and EMEA," stated Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications. McClelland continued, "Based on the solid start to the year and bookings strength, and the implementation of previously announced spending reductions, we are maintaining our positive outlook and guidance for 2023."

Financial Highlights1







Three months ended



March 31, In millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022 GAAP Revenue

$ 186

$ 173 GAAP Net income (loss)

$ (38)

$ (70) Non-GAAP Net income (loss)

$ (3)

$ (12) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$ (2)

$ (9) GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.23)

$ (0.47) Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.08) Weighted average shares outstanding basic

169

149 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted

175

154

1 Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information

about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $46 million at March 31, 2023.

"In the first quarter of 2023, we made progress on two of our key financial objectives. First, we enhanced our capital structure with an $80 million debt repayment funded by $25 million of cash on hand and the proceeds from a $55 million private placement of preferred stock and warrants. Second, we continued to execute on our plan to improve efficiency with operating expenses 4% lower year over year, and we believe we are on track to meet or exceed our targeted expense reductions for 2023," said Mick Lopez, Chief Financial Officer of Ribbon Communications.

Business Outlook1

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company projects revenue of $205 million to $215 million, Non-GAAP gross margin is projected in a range of 50.5% to 51.5%, and Adjusted EBITDA is projected in a range of $17 million to $24 million.

1 Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about the non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.

Upcoming Conference Schedule

May 31-June 1, 2023 : TD Cowen 51 st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

: September 19, 2023 : Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's projected financial results for the second quarter of 2023 and beyond; customer engagement and momentum; plans and objectives for future operations, including cost reductions; capital structure changes and plans for future product development and manufacturing and the expected benefits therefrom, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believes", "estimates", "expects", "expectations", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects" and other similar language, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including, among others, the effects of geopolitical instabilities and disputes, including between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of sanctions imposed as a result thereof; the potential impact of litigation; risks related to supply chain disruptions, including as a result of component availability; risks that the Company will not realize the estimated cost savings and/or anticipated benefits from its strategic restructuring efforts; the impact of restructuring and cost-containment activities; unpredictable fluctuations in quarterly revenue and operating results; risks related to the terms of the Company's credit agreement including compliance with the financial covenants; risks resulting from rising interests rates and inflationary pressures; risks related to cybersecurity and data intrusion; failure to compete successfully against telecommunications equipment and networking companies; failure to grow the Company's customer base or generate recurring business from existing customers; credit risks; the timing of customer purchasing decisions and the Company's recognition of revenues; macroeconomic conditions, including inflation; market acceptance of the Company's products and services; rapid technological and market change; the ability to protect Company intellectual property rights and obtain necessary licenses; the ability to maintain partner, reseller, distribution and vendor support and supply relationships; the potential for defects in the Company's products; increases in tariffs, trade restrictions or taxes on the Company's products; and currency fluctuations.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and results from operations. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, making operating decisions, planning and forecasting future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs. The Company considers the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing the core performance of its continuing operations and when planning and forecasting future periods. The Company's annual financial plan is prepared on a non-GAAP basis and is approved by its board of directors. In addition, budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a non-GAAP basis, and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the annual financial plan. The Company defines continuing operations as the ongoing results of its business adjusted for certain expenses and credits, as described below. The Company believes that providing non-GAAP information to investors will allow investors to view the financial results in the way its management views them and helps investors to better understand the Company's core financial and operating performance and evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by its management to evaluate and measure such performance.

While the Company's management uses non-GAAP financial measures as tools to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of the Company's financial performance, its management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP measures. In addition, the Company's presentations of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, many of the adjustments to the Company's financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future.

Stock-Based Compensation

The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. The Company believes that presenting non-GAAP operating results that exclude stock-based compensation provides investors with visibility and insight into its management's method of analysis and its core operating performance.

Amortization of Acquired Technology (including software licenses); Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization amounts are inconsistent in frequency and amount and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Amortization of acquired technology is reported separately within Cost of revenue and Amortization of acquired intangible assets is reported separately within Operating expenses. These items are reported collectively as Amortization of acquired intangible assets in the accompanying reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that excluding non-cash amortization of these intangible assets facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry as if the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired.

Litigation Costs

In connection with a certain ongoing contract litigation where Ribbon is defendant (as described in Note 25 to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022), the Company has incurred litigation costs beginning in the first quarter of 2023. These costs are included as a component of general and administrative expense. The Company believes that such costs are not part of its core business or ongoing operations, are unplanned and generally not within its control. Accordingly, the Company believes that excluding the litigation costs related to this specific legal matter facilitates the comparison of the Company's financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry.

Acquisition-, Disposal- and Integration-Related

The Company considers certain acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to be unrelated to the organic continuing operations of its acquired businesses and the Company. Such costs are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. The Company excludes such acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to allow more accurate comparisons of its financial results to its historical operations and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies and allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with and without such expenses.

Restructuring and Related

The Company has recorded restructuring and related expense to streamline operations and reduce operating costs by closing and consolidating certain facilities and reducing its worldwide workforce. The Company believes that excluding restructuring and related expense facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry, as there are no future revenue streams or other benefits associated with these costs.

Decrease in Fair Value of Investments

The Company calculated the fair values of the debentures (the "Debentures") and the warrants to purchase shares of AVCT common stock (the "AVCT Warrants") it received as consideration in connection with the Kandy Sale (prior to September 8, 2021) and the 13,700,421 shares of AVCT common stock received upon the conversion of the Debentures and AVCT Warrants (effective September 8, 2021) and at each quarter-end until their disposal on August 29, 2022 when they were used as partial consideration in connection with the Company's acquisition of perpetual software licenses from AVCT. The Company recorded any adjustments to their fair values in Other (expense) income, net. The Company excluded these gains and losses from the change in fair value of this investment because it believes that such gains or losses were not part of its core business or ongoing operations.

Preferred Stock and Warrant Liability Issuance Costs

The Company incurred $3.5 million of investment banking, advisory and legal fees in its March 2023 Private Placement of Series A Preferred Stock and warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock, both of which are classified by the Company as liabilities that will be marked to market each reporting period. The Company excludes these issuance costs to allow more accurate comparisons of its financial results to its historical operations and the financial results of other companies in its industry and it allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with and without such expenses.

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments

The Non-GAAP income tax provision is presented based on an estimated tax rate applied against forecasted annual non-GAAP income. The Non-GAAP income tax provision assumes no available net operating losses or valuation allowances for the U.S. because of reporting significant cumulative non-GAAP income over the past several years. The Company is reporting its non-GAAP quarterly income taxes by computing an annual rate for the Company and applying that single rate (rather than multiple rates by jurisdiction) to its consolidated quarterly results. The Company expects that this methodology will provide a consistent rate throughout the year and allow investors to better understand the impact of income taxes on its results. Due to the methodology applied to its estimated annual tax rate, the Company's estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income will differ from its GAAP tax rate and from its actual tax liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess its performance. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by excluding from income (loss) from operations: depreciation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; impairment of goodwill; acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense; certain litigation costs; and restructuring and related expense. In general, the Company excludes the expenses that it considers to be non-cash and/or not part of its ongoing operations. The Company may exclude other items in the future that have those characteristics. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by the investing community for comparative and valuation purposes. The Company discloses this metric to support and facilitate dialogue with research analysts and investors. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Conference Call Details

Conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on April 26, 2023, via the investor section of its website at investors.ribboncommunications.com, where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

Conference Call Details:

Date: April 26, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Dial-in number (USA): 877-407-2991

Dial-in number (Intl): 201-389-0925

Instant Telephone Access: Call me™

Replay information:

A telephone playback of the call will be available following the conference call until May 10, 2023 and can be accessed by calling 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The reservation number for the replay is 13737753.

Investor Relations

+1 (978) 614-8050

[email protected]

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)











































Three months ended







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,







2023

2022

2022 Revenue:













Product $ 93,318

$ 136,871

$ 81,990

Service 92,841

96,768

91,208



Total revenue 186,159

233,639

173,198

















Cost of revenue:











Product 62,063

75,919

51,209

Service 35,305

36,088

35,667

Amortization of acquired technology 7,389

7,619

8,267



Total cost of revenue 104,757

119,626

95,143

















Gross profit 81,402

114,013

78,055

















Gross margin 43.7 %

48.8 %

45.1 %

















Operating expenses:











Research and development 51,304

50,517

52,690

Sales and marketing 35,399

37,939

37,619

General and administrative 14,045

13,172

12,862

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,264

7,350

7,275

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 1,642

1,914

1,849

Restructuring and related 6,937

1,856

4,814



Total operating expenses 116,591

112,748

117,109

















Income (loss) from operations (35,189)

1,265

(39,054) Interest expense, net (6,422)

(5,911)

(4,001) Other expense, net 4,772

(1,735)

(28,800)

















Loss before income taxes (36,839)

(6,381)

(71,855) Income tax benefit (provision) (1,466)

26,869

1,880

















Net income (loss) $ (38,305)

$ 20,488

$ (69,975)

















Income (loss) per share:











Basic

$ (0.23)

$ 0.12

$ (0.47)

Diluted $ (0.23)

$ 0.12

$ (0.47)

















Weighted average shares used to compute income (loss) per share:











Basic

168,541

168,163

149,167

Diluted 168,541

172,213

149,167

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



































March 31,

December 31,







2023

2022 Assets





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,858

$ 67,101

Restricted cash 176

161

Accounts receivable, net 255,146

267,244

Inventory 75,641

75,423

Other current assets 52,815

68,057



Total current assets 429,636

477,986













Property and equipment, net 43,412

44,832 Intangible assets, net 280,075

294,728 Goodwill

300,892

300,892 Deferred income taxes 65,902

53,649 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,378

44,888 Other assets 28,365

38,589







$ 1,191,660

$ 1,255,564













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:







Current portion of term debt $ 20,058

$ 20,058

Accounts payable 84,008

95,810

Accrued expenses and other 102,000

85,270

Operating lease liabilities 14,973

15,416

Deferred revenue 121,761

113,939



Total current liabilities 342,800

330,493













Long-term debt, net of current 225,764

306,270 Warrant liability 5,496

- Preferred stock liability 47,854

- Operating lease liabilities, net of current 43,367

46,183 Deferred revenue, net of current 18,356

19,254 Deferred income taxes 3,757

3,750 Other long-term liabilities 31,338

31,187





Total liabilities 718,732

737,137













Commitments and contingencies



















Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 17

17

Additional paid-in capital 1,945,525

1,941,569

Accumulated deficit (1,492,049)

(1,453,744)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,435

30,585





Total stockholders' equity 472,928

518,427







$ 1,191,660

$ 1,255,564

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)









































Three months ended









March 31,

March 31,









2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (38,305)

$ (69,975)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 3,510

3,885



Amortization of intangible assets 14,653

15,542



Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,065

527



Stock-based compensation 5,848

4,255



Deferred income taxes (6,048)

(6,773)



Realized gain on swap sale (7,301)

-



Decrease in fair value of investments -

27,027



Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses (2,185)

1,105



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable 19,742

60,461





Inventory (2,917)

(11,837)





Other operating assets 15,031

(423)





Accounts payable (10,405)

540





Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 11,521

(7,962)





Deferred revenue 6,924

(1,342)







Net cash provided by operating activities 11,133

15,030















Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment (2,413)

(3,471)







Net cash used in investing activities (2,413)

(3,471)















Cash flows from financing activities:







Principal payments of term debt (80,015)

(20,015)

Principal payments of finance leases -

(198)

Payment of debt issuance costs (1,562)

(370)

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and warrant liabilities 53,350

-

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1

-

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock awards (1,893)

(1,812)







Net cash used in by financing activities (30,119)

(22,395)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 171

(184)















Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (21,228)

(11,020) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 67,262

106,485 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 46,034

$ 95,465

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Supplemental Information (in thousands) (unaudited)



































The following tables provide the details of stock-based compensation included as components of

other line items in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and the line items in which

these amounts are reported.











































Three months ended







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,







2023

2022

2022 Stock-based compensation









Cost of revenue - product $ 149

$ 132

$ 99 Cost of revenue - service 535

590

481

Cost of revenue 684

722

580

















Research and development 1,262

1,373

1,206 Sales and marketing 2,129

1,656

1,371 General and administrative 1,773

1,461

1,098

Operating expense 5,164

4,490

3,675





















Total stock-based compensation $ 5,848

$ 5,212

$ 4,255

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

























Three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022











GAAP Gross margin 43.7 %

48.8 %

45.1 % Stock-based compensation 0.4 %

0.3 %

0.3 % Amortization of acquired technology 4.0 %

3.3 %

4.8 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 48.1 %

52.4 %

50.2 %











GAAP Net (loss) income $ (38,305)

$ 20,488

$ (69,975) Stock-based compensation 5,848

5,212

4,255 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,653

14,969

15,542 Litigation costs 177

-

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 1,642

1,914

1,849 Restructuring and related 6,937

1,856

4,814 Decrease in fair value of investments -

-

27,027 Preferred stock and warrant liability issuance costs 3,545

-

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 2,676

(28,950)

4,531 Non-GAAP Net (loss) income $ (2,827)

$ 15,489

$ (11,957)











GAAP Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.23)

$ 0.12

$ (0.47) Stock-based compensation 0.04

0.03

0.03 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.08

0.09

0.11 Litigation costs -

-

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 0.01

0.01

0.01 Restructuring and related 0.04

0.01

0.03 Decrease in fair value of investments -

-

0.18 Preferred stock and warrant liability issuance costs 0.02

-

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.02

(0.17)

0.03 Non-GAAP Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.02)

$ 0.09

$ (0.08)











Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings per share









Shares used to compute GAAP diluted loss per share 168,541

168,163

149,167 Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 168,541

172,213

149,167











GAAP (Loss) income from operations $ (35,189)

$ 1,265

$ (39,054) Depreciation 3,510

3,607

3,885 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,653

14,969

15,542 Stock-based compensation 5,848

5,212

4,255 Litigation costs 177

-

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 1,642

1,914

1,849 Restructuring and related 6,937

1,856

4,814 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,422)

$ 28,823

$ (8,709)

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures - Outlook (unaudited)





















































Three months ending

Year ending





June 30, 2023

December 31, 2023





Range

Range



















Revenue ($ millions) $ 205

$ 215

$ 840

$ 870



















Gross margin:















GAAP outlook 46.4 %

47.5 %

49.3 %

50.4 %

Stock-based compensation 0.5 %

0.5 %

0.3 %

0.3 %

Amortization of acquired technology 3.6 %

3.5 %

3.4 %

3.3 %



Non-GAAP outlook 50.5 %

51.5 %

53.0 %

54.0 %



















Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions):















GAAP loss from operations $ (13.7)

$ (6.7)

$ (17.3)

$ (2.3)

Depreciation 4.0

4.0

15.4

15.4

Stock-based compensation 7.9

7.9

22.0

22.0

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14.7

14.7

56.9

56.9

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 0.1

0.1

0.6

0.6

Restructuring and related 4.0

4.0

17.4

17.4



Non-GAAP outlook $ 17.0

$ 24.0

$ 95.0

$ 110.0

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.