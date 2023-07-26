Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

IP Optical Networks Sales up 24% and Enterprise up 65% Year Over Year

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $211 million, compared to $206 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $186 million for the first quarter of 2023.

"Ribbon delivered solid results in the second quarter with sequential and year-over-year growth in both revenue and earnings. IP Optical Networks continued to build momentum with sales increasing 24% versus the same period in 2022, extending the trend of double-digit growth for the fourth consecutive quarter. Shipments to India continued to grow, and our cross-sell strategy resulted in strong growth in North America and Japan. Sales of our Cloud & Edge communications products to Enterprise customers grew 94% year over year, including a new strategic U.S. Federal agency win supporting modernization of critical voice communications," stated Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications. "We continue to anticipate a stronger second half and are maintaining our full year guidance range for 2023, but, due to the overall projected mix, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be towards the lower half of our $95-110M range, a significant 50% improvement vs. 2022."

Financial Highlights1





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30, In millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP Revenue

$ 211

$ 206

$ 397

$ 379 GAAP Net income (loss)

$ (21)

$ (30)

$ (60)

$ (100) Non-GAAP Net income (loss)

$ 8

$ 10

$ 5

$ (2) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$ 23

$ 21

$ 20

$ 12 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.13)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.35)

$ (0.67) Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.04

$ 0.06

$ 0.03

$ (0.01) Weighted average shares outstanding basic

170

150

169

150 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted

175

154

175

154



1 Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $35 million at June 30, 2023.

"Favorable mix and execution on our strategy to improve efficiency and reduce operating expenses contributed to earnings at the high end of our guidance range for the second quarter. This sets the stage for a strong second half as we expect margins to benefit from higher sales and to exceed our targeted expense reductions for the year," said Mick Lopez, Chief Financial Officer of Ribbon Communications.

Business Outlook1

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company projects revenue of $215 million to $225 million, Non-GAAP gross margin is projected in a range of 51.5% to 52.5%, and Adjusted EBITDA is projected in a range of $26 million to $32 million. The current outlook assumes no worsening of geopolitical conditions (and related sanctions activities) in regions that we operate in, including the ongoing war in Ukraine or civil unrest in Israel.

1 Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about the non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)











































Three months ended







June 30,

March 31,

June 30,







2023

2023

2022 Revenue:













Product $ 117,347

$ 93,318

$ 112,667

Service

93,271

92,841

93,129



Total revenue 210,618

186,159

205,796

















Cost of revenue:











Product 67,927

62,063

58,151

Service

33,782

35,305

35,207

Amortization of acquired technology 7,439

7,389

7,888



Total cost of revenue 109,148

104,757

101,246

















Gross profit

101,470

81,402

104,550

















Gross margin 48.2 %

43.7 %

50.8 %

















Operating expenses:











Research and development 47,776

51,304

51,103

Sales and marketing 33,905

35,399

35,843

General and administrative 14,346

14,045

12,901

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,260

7,264

7,513

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 498

1,642

1,535

Restructuring and related 4,307

6,937

2,894



Total operating expenses 108,092

116,591

111,789

















Loss from operations (6,622)

(35,189)

(7,239) Interest expense, net (6,766)

(6,422)

(4,602) Other (expense) income, net (2,688)

4,772

(10,228)

















Loss before income taxes (16,076)

(36,839)

(22,069) Income tax provision (5,403)

(1,466)

(8,111)

















Net loss

$ (21,479)

$ (38,305)

$ (30,180)

















Loss per share:











Basic

$ (0.13)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.20)

Diluted

$ (0.13)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.20)

















Weighted average shares used to compute loss per share:











Basic

170,103

168,541

150,190

Diluted

170,103

168,541

150,190

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



































Six months ended







June 30,

June 30,







2023

2022 Revenue:







Product $ 210,665

$ 194,657

Service 186,112

184,337



Total revenue 396,777

378,994













Cost of revenue:







Product 129,990

109,360

Service 69,087

70,874

Amortization of acquired technology 14,828

16,155



Total cost of revenue 213,905

196,389













Gross profit 182,872

182,605













Gross margin 46.1 %

48.2 %













Operating expenses:







Research and development 99,080

103,793

Sales and marketing 69,304

73,462

General and administrative 28,391

25,763

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,524

14,788

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 2,140

3,384

Restructuring and related 11,244

7,708



Total operating expenses 224,683

228,898













Loss from operations (41,811)

(46,293) Interest expense, net (13,188)

(8,603) Other income (expense), net 2,084

(39,028)













Loss before income taxes (52,915)

(93,924) Income tax provision (6,869)

(6,231)













Net loss

$ (59,784)

$ (100,155)













Loss per share







Basic

$ (0.35)

$ (0.67)

Diluted $ (0.35)

$ (0.67)













Weighted average shares used to compute loss per share:







Basic

169,326

149,681

Diluted 169,326

149,681

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



































June 30,

December 31,







2023

2022 Assets





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,646

$ 67,262

Accounts receivable, net 253,045

267,244

Inventory 74,382

75,423

Other current assets 58,869

68,057



Total current assets 420,942

477,986













Property and equipment, net 42,418

44,832 Intangible assets, net 265,376

294,728 Goodwill 300,892

300,892 Deferred income taxes 66,829

53,649 Operating lease right-of-use assets 42,390

44,888 Other assets 28,349

38,589







$ 1,167,196

$ 1,255,564













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:







Current portion of term debt $ 25,073

$ 20,058

Accounts payable 93,640

95,810

Accrued expenses and other 97,620

85,270

Operating lease liabilities 15,340

15,416

Deferred revenue 113,915

113,939



Total current liabilities 345,588

330,493













Long-term debt, net of current 216,332

306,270 Warrant liability 4,178

- Preferred stock liability 50,582

- Operating lease liabilities, net of current 41,827

46,183 Deferred revenue, net of current 20,045

19,254 Deferred income taxes 3,756

3,750 Other long-term liabilities 30,641

31,187





Total liabilities 712,949

737,137













Commitments and contingencies



















Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 17

17

Additional paid-in capital 1,950,079

1,941,569

Accumulated deficit (1,513,528)

(1,453,744)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,679

30,585





Total stockholders' equity 454,247

518,427







$ 1,167,196

$ 1,255,564

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)









































Six months ended









June 30,

June 30,









2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (59,784)

$ (100,155)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 7,059

7,773



Amortization of intangible assets 29,352

30,943



Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,793

1,078



Amortization of accumulated other comprehensive gain related to interest rate swap (2,062)

-



Stock-based compensation 11,964

8,654



Deferred income taxes (6,946)

(9,900)



Realized gain on swap sale (7,301)

-



Decrease in fair value of investments -

39,411



Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,318)

-



Change in fair value of preferred stock liability 1,456

-



Dividends accrued on preferred stock liability 1,272

-



Foreign currency exchange gains (1,080)

(1,048)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable 21,534

24,017





Inventory (2,221)

(17,043)





Other operating assets 13,486

(319)





Accounts payable (1,740)

4,090





Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 2,343

(8,196)





Deferred revenue 767

(3,692)







Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,574

(24,387)















Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment (4,091)

(6,515)







Net cash used in investing activities (4,091)

(6,515)















Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings under revolving line of credit 30,000

20,000

Principal payments on revolving line of credit (30,000)

(20,000)

Principal payments of term debt (85,029)

(35,029)

Principal payments of finance leases -

(341)

Payment of debt issuance costs (1,572)

(1,046)

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and warrant liabilities 53,350

-

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2

-

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock awards (3,456)

(1,946)







Net cash used in by financing activities (36,705)

(38,362)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (394)

1,043















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (32,616)

(68,221) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 67,262

106,485 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 34,646

$ 38,264

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Supplemental Information (in thousands) (unaudited)



















































The following tables provide the details of stock-based compensation included as components of other line items in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and the line items in which these amounts are reported.



























































Three months ended

Six months ended







June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,







2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Stock-based compensation

















Cost of revenue - product $ 115

$ 149

$ 107

$ 264

$ 206 Cost of revenue - service 526

535

494

1,061

975

Cost of revenue 641

684

601

1,325

1,181

























Research and development 1,300

1,262

1,240

2,562

2,446 Sales and marketing 2,142

2,129

1,480

4,271

2,851 General and administrative 2,033

1,773

1,078

3,806

2,176

Operating expense 5,475

5,164

3,798

10,639

7,473





























Total stock-based compensation $ 6,116

$ 5,848

$ 4,399

$ 11,964

$ 8,654

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

























Three months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2023

2023

2022











GAAP Gross margin 48.2 %

43.7 %

50.8 % Stock-based compensation 0.3 %

0.4 %

0.3 % Amortization of acquired technology 3.5 %

4.0 %

3.8 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 52.0 %

48.1 %

54.9 %











GAAP Net loss $ (21,479)

$ (38,305)

$ (30,180) Stock-based compensation 6,116

5,848

4,399 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,699

14,653

15,401 Litigation costs 114

177

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 498

1,642

1,535 Restructuring and related 4,307

6,937

2,894 Decrease in fair value of investments -

-

12,384 Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment 1,410

-

- Preferred stock and warrant liability issuance costs -

3,545

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 2,083

2,676

3,425 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 7,748

$ (2,827)

$ 9,858











GAAP Diluted loss per share $ (0.13)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.20) Stock-based compensation 0.03

0.04

0.03 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.09

0.08

0.10 Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 0.01

0.01

0.01 Restructuring and related 0.02

0.04

0.02 Decrease in fair value of investments -

-

0.08 Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment 0.01

-

- Preferred stock and warrant liability issuance costs -

0.02

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.01

0.02

0.02 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.04

$ (0.02)

$ 0.06











Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings per share









Shares used to compute GAAP diluted loss per share 170,103

168,541

150,190 Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 175,220

168,541

154,035











GAAP Loss from operations $ (6,622)

$ (35,189)

$ (7,239) Depreciation 3,549

3,510

3,888 Stock-based compensation 6,116

5,848

4,399 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,699

14,653

15,401 Litigation costs 114

177

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 498

1,642

1,535 Restructuring and related 4,307

6,937

2,894 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,661

$ (2,422)

$ 20,878

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022







GAAP Gross Margin 46.1 %

48.2 % Stock-based compensation 0.3 %

0.3 % Amortization of acquired technology 3.8 %

4.3 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 50.2 %

52.8 %







GAAP Net loss $ (59,784)

$ (100,155) Stock-based compensation 11,964

8,654 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 29,352

30,943 Litigation costs 291

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 2,140

3,384 Restructuring and related 11,244

7,708 Decrease in fair value of investments -

39,411 Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment 1,410

- Preferred stock and warrant liability issuance costs 3,545

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 4,759

7,956 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 4,921

$ (2,099)







GAAP Diluted loss per share $ (0.35)

$ (0.67) Stock-based compensation 0.07

0.06 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.18

0.21 Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 0.01

0.02 Restructuring and related 0.06

0.05 Decrease in fair value of investments -

0.26 Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment 0.01

- Preferred stock and warrant liability issuance costs 0.02

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.03

0.06 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.03

$ (0.01)







Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings per share





Shares used to compute GAAP diluted loss per share 169,326

149,681 Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 175,359

149,681







GAAP Loss from operations $ (41,811)

$ (46,293) Depreciation 7,059

7,773 Stock-based compensation 11,964

8,654 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 29,352

30,943 Litigation costs 291

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 2,140

3,384 Restructuring and related 11,244

7,708 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,239

$ 12,169

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures - Outlook (unaudited)





















































Three months ending

Year ending





September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023





Range

Range



















Revenue ($ millions) $ 215

$ 225

$ 840

$ 870



















Gross margin:















GAAP outlook 47.8 %

49.0 %

49.3 %

50.4 %

Stock-based compensation 0.3 %

0.3 %

0.3 %

0.3 %

Amortization of acquired technology 3.4 %

3.2 %

3.4 %

3.3 %



Non-GAAP outlook 51.5 %

52.5 %

53.0 %

54.0 %



















Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions):















GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (2.6)

$ 3.4

$ (31.3)

$ (16.3)

Depreciation 4.0

4.0

15.4

15.4

Stock-based compensation 6.3

6.3

25.0

25.0

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14.4

14.4

56.9

56.9

Other Income 1.3

1.3

7.6

7.6

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 0.2

0.2

2.5

2.5

Restructuring and related 2.4

2.4

18.9

18.9



Non-GAAP outlook $ 26.0

$ 32.0

$ 95.0

$ 110.0





















SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.