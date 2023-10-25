Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Projecting significant improvement in full year company profitability

IP Optical Networks Sales up 14% Year to Date – on track to achieve profitability in Fourth Quarter 2023

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $203 million, compared to $207 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $211 million for the second quarter of 2023.

"Ribbon delivered solid earnings in the third quarter as GAAP Income from Operations improved by $4 million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% year over year. IP Optical Networks sales have increased 14% year-to-date and were up 6% in the third quarter with approximately 50% sales growth in India, the U.S., and Japan. However, IP Optical Networks sales in the EMEA region were approximately 20% lower in the quarter. Strategically, we went into live commercial service with our Neptune IP Router at a U.S. Tier One Service Provider this quarter. Cloud & Edge sales were lower primarily due to reduced spending from U.S. Tier One Service Providers, offset by additional voice modernization sales to U.S. Federal agencies," stated Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications.

"For the fourth quarter, we anticipate a strong finish to the year led by sequential growth in both the IP Optical Networks and Cloud & Edge segments. We expect to achieve our goal of positive Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the IP Optical Networks segment in the fourth quarter," continued Mr. McClelland.

Financial Highlights1









Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30, In millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP Revenue

$ 203

$ 207

$ 600

$ 586 GAAP Net income (loss)

$ (14)

$ (18)

$ (73)

$ (119) Non-GAAP Net income (loss)

$ 9

$ 4

$ 14

$ 2 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$ 28

$ 23

$ 48

$ 35 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.08)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.43)

$ (0.78) Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.05

$ 0.02

$ 0.08

$ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding basic

171

159

170

153 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted

176

163

176

157



1 Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.

"Our strong Adjusted EBITDA of $28 million for the third quarter 2023, or 14% of revenue, was driven by improved margins and continued spending controls. Gross margins increased for both segments due to positive mix and lower product royalties and costs," said Mick Lopez, Chief Financial Officer of Ribbon Communications. "We believe the continued sales growth and improving margins in IP Optical Networks, combined with continued solid performance from the Cloud & Edge segment, will result in an approximately 40% overall improvement in consolidated profitability for the full year."

Business Outlook1

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company projects revenue of $230 million to $240 million, Non-GAAP gross margin is projected in a range of 54.5% to 55.5%, and Adjusted EBITDA is projected in a range of $40 million to $46 million. The current outlook assumes no worsening of geopolitical conditions and related sanctions activities in regions that the Company operates in, including the ongoing wars in Israel and Ukraine. The Company does not anticipate a significant impact to ongoing operations in Israel as a result of the war.

1 Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about the non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.

Upcoming Conference Schedule

November 14 , 2023: 17th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference

, 2023: November 16, 2023 : Craig-Hallum 14th Annual Alpha Select Conference

: January 17-18, 2024 : 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's projected financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and beyond; the impact of the wars in Israel and Ukraine; customer engagement and momentum; plans and objectives for future operations, including cost reductions; capital structure changes and plans for future product development and manufacturing and the expected benefits therefrom, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believes", "estimates", "expects", "expectations", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects" and other similar language, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including, among others, the effects of geopolitical instabilities and wars, including in Israel and Ukraine (and the impact of sanctions and trade restrictions imposed as a result thereof); operational disruptions at facilities located in Israel including as a result of military call-ups of the Company's employees in Israel, closure of the offices there or the temporary or long-term closure of contract manufacturing in the region; the potential impact of litigation; risks related to supply chain disruptions, including as a result of component availability; risks that the Company will not realize the estimated cost savings and/or anticipated benefits from its strategic restructuring efforts; the impact of restructuring and cost-containment activities; unpredictable fluctuations in quarterly revenue and operating results; risks related to the terms of the Company's credit agreement including compliance with the financial covenants; risks resulting from rising interests rates and inflationary pressures; risks related to cybersecurity and data intrusion; failure to compete successfully against telecommunications equipment and networking companies; failure to grow the Company's customer base or generate recurring business from existing customers; credit risks; the timing of customer purchasing decisions and the Company's recognition of revenues; macroeconomic conditions, including inflation; market acceptance of the Company's products and services; rapid technological and market change; the ability to protect Company intellectual property rights and obtain necessary licenses; the ability to maintain partner, reseller, distribution and vendor support and supply relationships; the potential for defects in the Company's products; increases in tariffs, trade restrictions or taxes on the Company's products; and currency fluctuations.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and results from operations. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, making operating decisions, planning and forecasting future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs. The Company considers the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing the core performance of its continuing operations and when planning and forecasting future periods. The Company's annual financial plan is prepared on a non-GAAP basis and is approved by its board of directors. In addition, budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a non-GAAP basis, and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the annual financial plan. The Company defines continuing operations as the ongoing results of its business adjusted for certain expenses and credits, as described below. The Company believes that providing non-GAAP information to investors will allow investors to view the financial results in the way its management views them and helps investors to better understand the Company's core financial and operating performance and evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by its management to evaluate and measure such performance.

While the Company's management uses non-GAAP financial measures as tools to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of the Company's financial performance, its management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP measures. In addition, the Company's presentations of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, many of the adjustments to the Company's financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future.

Stock-Based Compensation

The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. The Company believes that presenting non-GAAP operating results that exclude stock-based compensation provides investors with visibility and insight into its management's method of analysis and its core operating performance.

Amortization of Acquired Technology (including software licenses); Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization amounts are inconsistent in frequency and amount and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Amortization of acquired technology is reported separately within Cost of revenue and Amortization of acquired intangible assets is reported separately within Operating expenses. These items are reported collectively as Amortization of acquired intangible assets in the accompanying reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that excluding non-cash amortization of these intangible assets facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry as if the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired.

Litigation Costs

In connection with a certain ongoing contract litigation where Ribbon is defendant (as described in Note 25 to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022), the Company has incurred litigation costs beginning in the first quarter of 2023. These costs are included as a component of general and administrative expense. The Company believes that such costs are not part of its core business or ongoing operations, are unplanned and generally not within its control. Accordingly, the Company believes that excluding the litigation costs related to this specific legal matter facilitates the comparison of the Company's financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry.

Acquisition-, Disposal- and Integration-Related

The Company considers certain acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to be unrelated to the organic continuing operations of its acquired businesses and the Company. Such costs are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. The Company excludes such acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to allow more accurate comparisons of its financial results to its historical operations and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies and allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with and without such expenses.

Restructuring and Related

The Company has recorded restructuring and related expense to streamline operations and reduce operating costs by closing and consolidating certain facilities and reducing its worldwide workforce. The Company believes that excluding restructuring and related expense facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry, as there are no future revenue streams or other benefits associated with these costs.

Decrease in Fair Value of Investments

The Company calculated the fair values of the debentures (the "Debentures") and the warrants to purchase shares of AVCT common stock (the "AVCT Warrants") it received as consideration in connection with the Kandy Sale (prior to September 8, 2021) and the 13,700,421 shares of AVCT common stock received upon the conversion of the Debentures and AVCT Warrants (effective September 8, 2021) and at each quarter-end until their disposal on August 29, 2022 when they were used as partial consideration in connection with the Company's acquisition of perpetual software licenses from AVCT. The Company recorded any adjustments to their fair values in Other (expense) income, net. The Company excluded these gains and losses from the change in fair value of this investment because it believes that such gains or losses were not part of its core business or ongoing operations.

Preferred Stock and Warrant Liability Mark-to-Market Adjustment

The Company recorded adjustments to the fair value of its Series A Preferred Stock and warrants in Other (expense) income, net. Both instruments issued in March 2023 are classified as liabilities and marked to market each reporting period. The Company excluded these gains and losses from the change in the fair value of these liabilities because it believes that such gains or losses were not part of its core business or ongoing operations.

Preferred Stock and Warrant Liability Issuance Costs

The Company incurred $3.5 million of investment banking, advisory and legal fees in its March 2023 Private Placement of Series A Preferred Stock and warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock, both of which are classified by the Company as liabilities that are marked to market each reporting period. The Company excludes these issuance costs to allow more accurate comparisons of its financial results to its historical operations and the financial results of other companies in its industry, and it allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with and without such expenses.

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments

The Non-GAAP income tax provision is presented based on an estimated tax rate applied against forecasted annual non-GAAP income. The Non-GAAP income tax provision assumes no available net operating losses or valuation allowances for the U.S. because of reporting significant cumulative non-GAAP income over the past several years. The Company is reporting its non-GAAP quarterly income taxes by computing an annual rate for the Company and applying that single rate (rather than multiple rates by jurisdiction) to its consolidated quarterly results. The Company expects that this methodology will provide a consistent rate throughout the year and allow investors to better understand the impact of income taxes on its results. Due to the methodology applied to its estimated annual tax rate, the Company's estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income will differ from its GAAP tax rate and from its actual tax liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess its performance. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by excluding from income (loss) from operations: depreciation; stock-based compensation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; impairment of goodwill; acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense; certain litigation costs; and restructuring and related expense. In general, the Company excludes the expenses that it considers to be non-cash and/or not part of its ongoing operations. The Company may exclude other items in the future that have those characteristics. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by the investing community for comparative and valuation purposes. The Company discloses this metric to support and facilitate dialogue with research analysts and investors. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)









Three months ended







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,







2023

2023

2022 Revenue:











Product $ 108,501

$ 117,347

$ 111,152

Service 94,660

93,271

95,975



Total revenue 203,161

210,618

207,127

















Cost of revenue:











Product 59,436

67,927

59,866

Service 33,065

33,782

35,175

Amortization of acquired technology 7,157

7,439

7,768



Total cost of revenue 99,658

109,148

102,809

















Gross profit 103,503

101,470

104,318

















Gross margin 50.9 %

48.2 %

50.4 %

















Operating expenses:











Research and development 46,229

47,776

49,366

Sales and marketing 32,795

33,905

36,365

General and administrative 12,885

14,346

12,118

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,216

7,260

7,508

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 842

498

988

Restructuring and related 2,680

4,307

1,269



Total operating expenses 102,647

108,092

107,614

















Income (loss) from operations 856

(6,622)

(3,296) Interest expense, net (7,143)

(6,766)

(5,266) Other expense, net (2,620)

(2,688)

(3,732)

















Loss before income taxes (8,907)

(16,076)

(12,294) Income tax provision (4,594)

(5,403)

(6,122)

















Net loss

$ (13,501)

$ (21,479)

$ (18,416)

















Loss per share:











Basic

$ (0.08)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.12)

Diluted $ (0.08)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.12)

















Weighted average shares used to compute loss per share:











Basic

171,190

170,103

158,921

Diluted 171,190

170,103

158,921

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)









Nine months ended







September 30,

September 30,







2023

2022 Revenue:







Product $ 319,166

$ 305,809

Service 280,772

280,312



Total revenue 599,938

586,121













Cost of revenue:







Product 189,426

169,226

Service 102,152

106,049

Amortization of acquired technology 21,985

23,923



Total cost of revenue 313,563

299,198













Gross profit 286,375

286,923













Gross margin 47.7 %

49.0 %













Operating expenses:







Research and development 145,309

153,159

Sales and marketing 102,099

109,827

General and administrative 41,276

37,881

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 21,740

22,296

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 2,982

4,372

Restructuring and related 13,924

8,977



Total operating expenses 327,330

336,512













Loss from operations (40,955)

(49,589) Interest expense, net (20,331)

(13,869) Other expense, net (536)

(42,760)













Loss before income taxes (61,822)

(106,218) Income tax provision (11,463)

(12,353)













Net loss

$ (73,285)

$ (118,571)













Loss per share







Basic

$ (0.43)

$ (0.78)

Diluted $ (0.43)

$ (0.78)













Weighted average shares used to compute loss per share:







Basic

169,955

152,795

Diluted 169,955

152,795

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









September 30,

December 31,







2023

2022 Assets





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,501

$ 67,262

Accounts receivable, net 242,183

267,244

Inventory 70,184

75,423

Other current assets 53,620

68,057



Total current assets 390,488

477,986













Property and equipment, net 42,319

44,832 Intangible assets, net 251,053

294,728 Goodwill

300,892

300,892 Deferred income taxes 63,422

53,649 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,167

44,888 Other assets 34,274

38,589







$ 1,121,615

$ 1,255,564













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:







Current portion of term debt $ 30,087

$ 20,058

Revolving credit facility 10,000

-

Accounts payable 73,873

95,810

Accrued expenses and other 89,076

85,270

Operating lease liabilities 14,901

15,416

Deferred revenue 107,536

113,939



Total current liabilities 325,473

330,493













Long-term debt, net of current 206,908

306,270 Warrant liability 5,052

- Preferred stock liability 49,855

- Operating lease liabilities, net of current 38,282

46,183 Deferred revenue, net of current 17,865

19,254 Deferred income taxes 3,729

3,750 Other long-term liabilities 30,523

31,187





Total liabilities 677,687

737,137













Commitments and contingencies



















Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 17

17

Additional paid-in capital 1,954,586

1,941,569

Accumulated deficit (1,527,029)

(1,453,744)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,354

30,585





Total stockholders' equity 443,928

518,427







$ 1,121,615

$ 1,255,564

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

























Nine months ended









September 30,

September 30,









2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (73,285)

$ (118,571)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows used in operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 10,603

11,688



Amortization of intangible assets 43,725

46,219



Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,517

1,697



Amortization of accumulated other comprehensive gain related to interest rate swap (3,818)

-



Stock-based compensation 16,914

13,495



Deferred income taxes (3,617)

(19,071)



Realized gain on swap sale (7,301)

-



Decrease in fair value of investments -

41,291



Change in fair value of warrant liability (444)

-



Change in fair value of preferred stock liability (572)

-



Dividends accrued on preferred stock liability 2,573

-



Foreign currency exchange loss 1,174

830



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable 31,345

44,604





Inventory (4,327)

(24,002)





Other operating assets 27,785

6,066





Accounts payable (22,276)

(22,311)





Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities (16,255)

(6,983)





Deferred revenue (7,793)

(17,414)







Net cash used in operating activities (3,052)

(42,462)















Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment (6,620)

(9,744)

Purchases of software licenses -

(3,300)







Net cash used in investing activities (6,620)

(13,044)















Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings under revolving line of credit 67,000

58,625

Principal payments on revolving line of credit (57,000)

(58,625)

Principal payments of term debt (90,044)

(40,044)

Principal payments of finance leases -

(433)

Payment of debt issuance costs (1,572)

(1,046)

Proceeds from equity offering -

52,067

Payment of equity offering issuance costs -

(1,654)

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and warrant liabilities 53,350

-

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 15

1

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock awards (3,912)

(2,684)







Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (32,163)

6,207















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (926)

(1,251)















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (42,761)

(50,550) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 67,262

106,485 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 24,501

$ 55,935





RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





The following tables provide the details of stock-based compensation included as components of other line items in the Company's

Consolidated Statements of Operations and the line items in which these amounts are reported.













Three months ended

Nine months ended







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,







2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Stock-based compensation

















Cost of revenue - product $ 121

$ 115

$ 133

$ 385

$ 339 Cost of revenue - service 536

526

592

1,597

1,567

Cost of revenue 657

641

725

1,982

1,906

























Research and development 1,259

1,300

1,289

3,821

3,735 Sales and marketing 1,402

2,142

1,567

5,673

4,418 General and administrative 1,632

2,033

1,260

5,438

3,436

Operating expense 4,293

5,475

4,116

14,932

11,589





























Total stock-based compensation $ 4,950

$ 6,116

$ 4,841

$ 16,914

$ 13,495

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)













Three months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2023

2023

2022











GAAP Gross margin 50.9 %

48.2 %

50.4 % Stock-based compensation 0.3 %

0.3 %

0.4 % Amortization of acquired technology 3.6 %

3.5 %

3.7 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 54.8 %

52.0 %

54.5 %











GAAP Net loss $ (13,501)

$ (21,479)

$ (18,416) Stock-based compensation 4,950

6,116

4,841 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,373

14,699

15,276 Litigation costs 478

114

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 842

498

988 Restructuring and related 2,680

4,307

1,269 Decrease in fair value of investments -

-

1,881 Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment 148

1,410

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (615)

2,083

(1,881) Non-GAAP Net income $ 9,355

$ 7,748

$ 3,958











GAAP Diluted loss per share $ (0.08)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.12) Stock-based compensation 0.03

0.03

0.03 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.08

0.09

0.09 Litigation costs *

*

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related *

0.01

0.01 Restructuring and related 0.02

0.02

0.01 Decrease in fair value of investments -

-

0.01 Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment *

0.01

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments *

0.01

(0.01) Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 0.05

$ 0.04

$ 0.02











Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings per share









Shares used to compute GAAP diluted loss per share 171,190

170,103

158,921 Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 176,298

175,220

163,463











GAAP Income (loss) from operations $ 856

$ (6,622)

$ (3,296) Depreciation 3,544

3,549

3,915 Stock-based compensation 4,950

6,116

4,841 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,373

14,699

15,276 Litigation costs 478

114

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 842

498

988 Restructuring and related 2,680

4,307

1,269 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,723

$ 22,661

$ 22,993











* Less than $0.01 impact on earnings (loss) per share.











RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022







GAAP Gross Margin 47.7 %

49.0 % Stock-based compensation 0.3 %

0.3 % Amortization of acquired technology 3.7 %

4.1 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 51.7 %

53.4 %







GAAP Net loss $ (73,285)

$ (118,571) Stock-based compensation 16,914

13,495 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 43,725

46,219 Litigation costs 769

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 2,982

4,372 Restructuring and related 13,924

8,977 Decrease in fair value of investments -

41,292 Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment 1,558

- Preferred stock and warrant liability issuance costs 3,545

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 4,144

6,075 Non-GAAP Net income $ 14,276

$ 1,859







GAAP Diluted loss per share $ (0.43)

$ (0.78) Stock-based compensation 0.10

0.09 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.26

0.30 Litigation costs *

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 0.02

0.03 Restructuring and related 0.08

0.06 Decrease in fair value of investments -

0.27 Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment 0.01

- Preferred stock and warrant liability issuance costs 0.02

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.02

0.04 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 0.08

$ 0.01







Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings per share





Shares used to compute GAAP diluted loss per share 169,955

152,795 Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 175,986

157,412







GAAP Loss from operations $ (40,955)

$ (49,589) Depreciation 10,603

11,688 Stock-based compensation 16,914

13,495 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 43,725

46,219 Litigation costs 769

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 2,982

4,372 Restructuring and related 13,924

8,977 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,962

$ 35,162







* Less than $0.01 impact on earnings (loss) per share.







RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures - Outlook (unaudited)













Three months ending

Year ending





December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023





Range

Range



















Revenue ($ millions) $ 230

$ 240

$ 830

$ 840



















Gross margin:















GAAP outlook 51.5 %

52.6 %

48.8 %

49.3 %

Stock-based compensation 0.3 %

0.3 %

0.3 %

0.3 %

Amortization of acquired technology 2.7 %

2.6 %

3.4 %

3.4 %



Non-GAAP outlook 54.5 %

55.5 %

52.5 %

53.0 %



















Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions):















GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 14.6

$ 20.6

$ (27.2)

$ (21.2)

Depreciation 3.4

3.4

14.0

14.0

Stock-based compensation 6.0

6.0

24.0

24.0

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13.2

13.2

56.9

56.9

Litigation costs 0.6

0.6

1.3

1.3

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 0.1

0.1

3.0

3.0

Restructuring and related 2.1

2.1

16.0

16.0



Non-GAAP outlook $ 40.0

$ 46.0

$ 88.0

$ 94.0

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.