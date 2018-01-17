Ribbon Communications to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 1, 2018

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 before the open of the market on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Following the release, Ribbon Communications will host a conference call with the financial community at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
The company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call via the investor section of its website at http://investors.ribboncommunications.com/events.cfm where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.
Conference call details:
Date: March 1, 2018
Time: 8:30 a.m. (ET)
Dial-in number: 888-224-7971 - International callers: +1-303-223-4386
Replay information:
A telephone playback of the call will be available following the conference call until March 15, 2018 and can be accessed by calling 800-633-8284 or +1-402-977-9140 for international callers. The reservation number for the replay is 21880364.
About Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications is a company with two decades of leadership in real-time communications. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company delivers intelligent, secure, embedded real-time communications for today's world. The company transforms fixed, mobile and enterprise networks from legacy environments to secure IP and cloud-based architectures, enabling highly productive communications for consumers and businesses. With 64 locations in 27 countries around the globe, Ribbon's innovative, market-leading portfolio empowers service providers and enterprises with rapid service creation in a fully virtualized environment. The company's Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) delivers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded communications capabilities that enables this transformation. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ribbon-communications-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-financial-results-on-march-1-2018-300584293.html
SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.
Share this article