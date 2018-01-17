The company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call via the investor section of its website at http://investors.ribboncommunications.com/events.cfm where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

Conference call details:

Date: March 1, 2018

Time: 8:30 a.m. (ET)

Dial-in number: 888-224-7971 - International callers: +1-303-223-4386

Replay information:

A telephone playback of the call will be available following the conference call until March 15, 2018 and can be accessed by calling 800-633-8284 or +1-402-977-9140 for international callers. The reservation number for the replay is 21880364.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications is a company with two decades of leadership in real-time communications. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company delivers intelligent, secure, embedded real-time communications for today's world. The company transforms fixed, mobile and enterprise networks from legacy environments to secure IP and cloud-based architectures, enabling highly productive communications for consumers and businesses. With 64 locations in 27 countries around the globe, Ribbon's innovative, market-leading portfolio empowers service providers and enterprises with rapid service creation in a fully virtualized environment. The company's Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) delivers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded communications capabilities that enables this transformation. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ribbon-communications-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-financial-results-on-march-1-2018-300584293.html

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ribboncommunications.com

