Ribbon Drives Continued Progress in Latest Sustainability Report

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks today announced the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report , highlighting ongoing progress in executing against its sustainability strategy.

"We view sustainability as a cross-functional effort, aimed at making us a better, more resilient company that is easy for stakeholders to engage with," said Patrick Macken, Ribbon's EVP and Chief Legal Officer. "I'm proud of our results and of the team's continued focus on living out our values as we work to address some of today's critical challenges."

Ribbon reported on its previously introduced "Three by Thirty" strategic targets:

Reduce direct carbon emissions (Scope 1 and 2 CO2e) by 30% vs base year of 2018 by 2030

16% reduction achieved in direct carbon emissions in 2022 vs. 2018, more than halfway to our target

Increase women in management to 30% of all management roles by 2025

Women held 17% of management roles in 2022

Achieve 30% of Tier One suppliers audited with 0 non-conformances against Ribbon's Supplier Audit Protocol by 2025

35% of our Tier One suppliers, have been identified and selected based on extensive engagement across the supply chain, and a third party company has been selected for supplier auditing

Additional highlights for 2022 include:

Renewable electricity use was multiplied by 6 year over year, and now accounts for 11% of Ribbon's total electricity consumption. The company has already converted its entire Bengaluru operation to hydro-generated electricity and will repeat this process in other locations.

Our new XDR routers deliver an 80% improvement in power consumption in Gigabit per second capacity compared to earlier models. helping to reduce the environmental impact of data transmission.

Ribbon has also received a number of accolades including ranking 6th among software and telecommunications companies in Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies 2023 . Our 2022 Silver Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis places us in the top 16% of our peer companies in the Information and Communications Technology sector.

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn. com .

