Ribbon Honored with "Rise and Shine" Award from MTN GSSC - Global Sourcing and Supply Chain

Annual awards celebrate innovation, collaboration and excellence

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced its achievement of the "Rise and Shine" award received from GSSC, the Global Procurement Arm of MTN Group.

"The Rise and Shine Award acknowledges suppliers who, though newcomers to GSSC and MTN, demonstrate commitment and working towards a long-term partnership," shared Dirk Karl, Group Executive Global Sourcing & Supply Chain. "Since joining the MTN Group's supplier base in 2020, Ribbon has proven itself as a paragon of reliability, demonstrating adaptability and responsiveness in deploying Session Border Controller (SBCs) and high-capacity self-healing Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) solutions across our markets. This award is a testament to the remarkable journey we've undertaken together and serves as a beacon of inspiration for our ongoing collaboration and success in the promising future ahead."

Echoing these sentiments, Bruce McClelland, President and CEO, Ribbon, expressed enthusiasm about the award, stating, "We are thrilled to receive this recognition. MTN is a dynamic, forward-thinking provider and we are committed to continuing to deliver true value through exceptional services, solutions and support as they drive digital transformation across the African continent."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

