Ribbon Introduces Pay-As-You-Go Licensing Model for its Market-leading Session Border Controller in AWS Marketplace

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that its market-leading Session Border Controller Software edition (SBC SWe) is now available with a "Pay-As-You-Go" licensing model in the AWS Marketplace . In 2019, Ribbon announced its SBC SWe's support of Amazon Chime Voice Connector , an Amazon Web Services (AWS) service that enables enterprises to migrate their telephony workloads to AWS. Amazon Chime is a communications service that allows users to meet, chat, and place business phone calls inside and outside of their organization from a single application with the security provided by AWS.

Ribbon's SBC SWe provides Amazon Chime customers security, high availability and interoperability for Voice over IP (VoIP) traffic being sent to and from Amazon Chime Voice Connector. The new Pay-As-You-Go licensing model aligns with the consumption model that is required to purchase Amazon Chime Voice Connector.

This licensing model allows enterprises who purchase Amazon Chime Voice Connector for SIP Trunking (which requires an SBC) to also conveniently and cost-effectively purchase the Ribbon SBC SWe in AWS Marketplace. In addition to supporting Amazon Chime Voice Connector, the Ribbon SBC SWe can be deployed using Pay-As-You-Go licensing to support all other SBC use cases in AWS, such as Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, Contact Centers, Unified Communications and SIP Trunking.

"Ribbon's enterprise customers should derive significant value by deploying the company's SBC SWe on AWS, such as extended global reach and the ability to easily integrate with public cloud-based services," said Greg Collins, Founder and Principal Analyst, Exact Ventures. "Offering the Ribbon SBC SWe in a consumption-based licensing model provides enterprises with even greater flexibility in addressing their communications and collaboration needs."

"Our new Pay-As-You-Go licensing offering really simplifies the purchasing decision and ordering process for the SBC SWe in the AWS Marketplace," said Tony Scarfo, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud and Edge Business Unit at Ribbon. "We want to make it as easy as possible for Amazon customers to get the same advanced collaboration capabilities and protection that our SBC SWe delivers to enterprises and service providers around the world in their private clouds."

The SBC SWe Pay-As-You-Go model will be sold through qualified Ribbon channel partners, including a leading systems integrator, Eastwind Communications.

"There is a pent-up demand from enterprises for cost-effective, consumption-based, carrier-grade communications solutions like the SBC SWe – so we are delighted to work with Ribbon and AWS to make this available in a secure environment like AWS," said Tony Agostinelli, President of Eastwind. "We have a long history of working with Ribbon and have had great success selling their solutions. The SBC SWe's new licensing option in AWS Marketplace will only make it a more attractive offering."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq:RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com. For more information about our Elastic Network technology packet-optical portfolio visit ecitele.com.

