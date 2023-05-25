Ribbon Launches Ribbon Connect for Zoom

Simplifies and accelerates service providers' support for Zoom Phone's Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) solutions

PLANO, Texas, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP Optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced a major extension to its Ribbon Connect portfolio, Ribbon Connect for Zoom .

A multi-tenant, software as a service (SaaS) solution, Ribbon Connect for Zoom enables service providers to rapidly deliver telecom services to Zoom Phone deployments across the globe via Zoom Phone's Provider Exchange . As a Provider Exchange Accelerator Partner, Ribbon offers a solution that delivers ready-made integration services, connectivity paths, and workflows for integration into Zoom Phone Provider Exchange. Service Providers can accelerate time to market for their Zoom Phone integration while reducing the burden on their IT team to undertake custom integration. In turn, the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange's web interface makes it easy for customers to quickly search for and select a certified telecom provider in their region.

"We built Zoom Phone Provider Exchange to give our service provider partners a simpler path to offer telecom services to Zoom Phone customers," said Jason Gilligan, Business Development Manager for Zoom Phone. "Ribbon's expertise in integration and automation toolsets will accelerate service providers' participation in the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange and in turn give our end customers the freedom to easily choose the ideal telecom provider for their PSTN connectivity needs."

"Ribbon Connect for Zoom enables service providers to engage with Zoom Phone customers in weeks rather than months," said Sam Bucci, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Ribbon. "Designed to help mitigate common IT and billing integration issues, and enhanced with sales enablement tools, this elegant solution facilitates new revenue sources for service providers by allowing them to offer telecom services to a broad range of UC platforms."

Built from Ribbon's carrier-grade elements, deployed in some of the world's largest networks, the Ribbon Connect portfolio enables service providers to fast-track their integration to multiple cloud UC providers by leveraging Ribbon's pre-assembled API integrations, sales automation, simplified connectivity, and portal-based administration tools. The breadth and depth of Ribbon's integrations helps service providers simplify the otherwise bespoke selling, provisioning, and billing processes required by multiple cloud UC services. The Ribbon Connect architecture fully complements Ribbon's extensive portfolio of Zoom certified SBCs , and Voice Threat Prevention capabilities.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com .

