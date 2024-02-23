Ribbon Named to Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024

Recognizes Ribbon's commitment to creating a workplace where women can thrive

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. The list recognizes the 1,000 U.S.-based companies who ranked highest when evaluated on their performance across various metrics crucial to women in the workforce.

"Creating an environment where women can thrive at every level is a key corporate KPI for us, and this recognition highlights our team's progress and dedication to accomplishing this goal," said Petrena Ferguson, Ribbon's Senior Vice President of Human Resources. "In addition to getting high marks for our flexibility and inclusiveness, we've developed programs that include women-centered leadership courses augmented by a women's business community open to all. It's an innovative approach that's particularly unusual for a company of our size, and it's making a difference in our employees' lives. I'm extremely proud of what we've accomplished so far and look forward to building on these efforts."

The recognition stems from a rigorous study conducted by Plant-A Insights, a leading data research firm. With input from over 142,000 female employees and a pool of 848,000 company reviews, the study stands as one of the largest independent assessments of workplace environment in the United States.

"Despite advancements in workplace equality, women still encounter significant barriers in terms of leadership opportunities, fair compensation and other forms of discrimination. Recognizing and addressing these challenges are crucial for progress," said Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. "It is important to highlight companies that are leading the way in fostering a culture of equality and respect. To that end, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 For Women."

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

