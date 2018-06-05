Ribbon Retains Subsentio to Meet Law Enforcement Assistance Mandates

WESTFORD, Mass., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that its Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) now leverages its technology partnership with Subsentio, LLC. Ribbon's initiative means that its Communications Service Provider (CSP) customers around the world now can assist criminal and terrorist investigations with a law enforcement compliance program that includes a full-featured cloud communications suite.

"Today's CSPs must manage and respond to law enforcement assistance requests on multiple technology fronts," said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP Business Development for Ribbon. "Having access to a law enforcement compliance program that includes a differentiated solution is a key asset in an age of widespread public safety threats. A leading APAC carrier has already taken steps to deploy services which implement our compliance program, and more CSPs are in the pipeline to embrace this solution."

The expanded partnership supports Ribbon with an on-call team of experts who specialize in meeting a wide variety of global requirements for lawful intercept, records production, and data retention. As an FCC-recognized trusted third party for law enforcement assistance, Subsentio helps CSPs meet their law enforcement assistance requirements under mandates such as the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA) and the Stored Communications Act through a blend of regulatory and technical resources. On the regulatory side, a trained staff implements law enforcement requests for subscriber information while meeting the growing requirements of subscriber privacy law. Technically, the staff discloses the subscriber information using secure technical solutions designed to protect the privacy of the investigations and non-suspects.

"A large part of the fight against terrorism and other types of crime now takes place in our communications networks," said Steve Bock, president and CEO of Subsentio. "We're thrilled to extend our partnership and give CSPs access a complete law enforcement compliance program that includes a virtualized technical solution with a single contract."

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications is a company with two decades of leadership in real-time communications. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company delivers intelligent, secure, embedded real-time communications for today's world. The company transforms fixed, mobile and enterprise networks from legacy environments to secure IP and cloud-based architectures, enabling highly productive communications for consumers and businesses. With a global footprint, Ribbon's innovative, market-leading portfolio empowers service providers and enterprises with rapid service creation in a fully virtualized environment. The company's Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) delivers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded communications capabilities that enables this transformation. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Relations

Sara Leggat

+1 (978) 614-8841

sleggat@rbbn.com

US Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695 2214

dwatson@rbbn.com

International Press

Catherine Berthier

+1.646.741.1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 383-3387

mcooper@rbbn.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ribbon-retains-subsentio-to-meet-law-enforcement-assistance-mandates-300659317.html

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.