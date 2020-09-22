Ribbon SBC SWe Lite on AWS Helps Accelerate Organizations' Move to Cloud Communications

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and packet optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that its market-leading Session Border Controller Software Edition Lite (SBC SWe Lite) is now available for Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud deployments. Ribbon previously announced the availability of the SBC SWe Lite in Microsoft Azure.

Ribbon's SBC SWe Lite is a virtualized solution designed to provide interworking and security for hosted unified communications (UC) with powerful centralized management via Ribbon's EdgeView Service Control Center. The SBC SWe Lite's small footprint supports cost-efficient deployments by small or medium businesses, while remaining powerful enough to support the needs of large enterprises. Connecting via the cloud, the SBC SWe Lite eliminates the need to buy and manage local SBC hardware and software. It joins several other Ribbon solutions that are already available for AWS deployments.

"As businesses increasingly move their communications to the cloud, they are recognizing that it also makes sense to connect to their communications service provider's cloud in as secure and cost-efficient a manner as possible," said Tony Scarfo, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud and Edge Business Unit at Ribbon. "In addition to being easily deployable, the SBC SWe Lite's availability on AWS provides our customers and partners with several distinct advantages, including dramatically reduced public cloud compute costs; quick deployments; a cost-effective operating expense-based versus capital expenditure-based licensing model; and full support for popular UCaaS offerings such as Microsoft® 365 Teams-related Phone System Direct Routing."

Scarfo added, "Many of our competitors' solutions are still hardware-centric, limiting their public cloud offerings. Ribbon SBCs are extremely efficient when deployed in the cloud, allowing for a smaller footprint and significantly reducing the cost of cloud resources. Moreover, with a powerful centralized management tool like EdgeView, we make it possible to deploy and manage thousands, or even tens of thousands, of instances."

The Ribbon SBC SWe Lite supports remote installation and feature activation via a simple license key. It can be deployed and updated without the need for on-site technicians or disruption to operations during peak business hours. Ribbon enterprise SBCs (eSBCs) also support Microsoft Media Optimization making them more efficient at connecting multi-site environments. Unlike many competitive solutions, Ribbon eSBCs also support SILK & OPUS transcoding, enabling the delivery of the highest possible audio quality.

Key Takeaways:

Ribbon's industry-leading SBC SWe Lite is now available for deployment on AWS, extending Ribbon's already comprehensive portfolio of communications and security solutions available in the public cloud.

The SBC SWe Lite offers numerous benefits including comprehensive enterprise voice network security, execution within low-cost general-purpose Amazon EC2 instances, reliability, and quick installations in support of popular Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offerings, such as Microsoft® 365 Teams deployments.

The SBC SWe Lite can be managed and monitored centrally via Ribbon's EdgeView Service Control Center (SCC) offering zero-touch provisioning.

The SBC SWe Lite operating expense-based (Monthly Recurring Charge or MRC) licensing model is available to avoid costly upfront capital expenditures.

Ribbon enterprise SBCs support Direct Routing Local Media Optimization while simultaneously supporting SILK high-fidelity voice processing to enable the delivery of the high-quality audio and an optimized user experience.

The SBC SWe Lite is available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace with a Quick Launch Wizard that significantly reduces the time to deploy an SBC in support of Direct Routing.

