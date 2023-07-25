Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN Solution in France Implemented by Bandwidth as Part of Global Technology Partnership Expansion

Compliant security solution seamlessly integrates with Bandwidth's existing European infrastructure

PLANO, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced the expansion of its ongoing relationship with Bandwidth, a leading global enterprise cloud communications company.

"Ribbon is an important technology partner for us, and we're pleased to expand our longtime collaboration, including leveraging their expertise with STIR/SHAKEN compliance in France," said Scott Mullen, Chief Technology Officer at Bandwidth. "Previous implementations with Ribbon, such as global SBC and PSX deployments, have been instrumental as we scale our enterprise-grade APIs and Bandwidth Communications Cloud around the world. We look forward to our continued engagement."

Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN solution, part of its comprehensive Ribbon Call Trust® portfolio, is designed to fulfill the requirements for caller identity authentication, signing, and verification, as defined by French law as part of the MAN (Mécanisme d'Authentification des Numéros) Project conducted by French telecommunications regulator ARCEP. Bandwidth is also deploying a three-node, geographically redundant Secure Telephony Identity (STI) solution to ensure reliable delivery of the STIR/SHAKEN functions mandated for the French market.

"With projects such as STIR/SHAKEN deployment in France, our strategic relationship with Bandwidth continues to grow, and we look forward to supporting their technology leadership as Bandwidth further executes on its vision to become the partner of choice for global enterprise cloud communications," said Dennis Murray, Vice President US Service Provider Sales, Ribbon.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

[email protected]

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.