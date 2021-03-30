Riboli Family Wines Celebrates Spring with Estate Collection

This Spring, add an air of sophistication to your picnic basket with a bottle of San Simeon or Highlands 41 Wines. Tweet this

Dive into the bright and refreshing tastes of the 2019 San Simeon Sauvignon Blanc. This award-winning wine embodies the vibrancy found at the peak of Spring. Flavors of citrus and pear are complemented by white peach and lime zest, making this an ideal wine to pair with light and fresh dishes to welcome the warmer weather. We recommend pasta primavera with spring vegetables like asparagus and peas and fresh herbs like basil and mint.

Find your Spring adventure with a bottle of our 2019 Highlands 41 Chardonnay. This Chardonnay greets the nose with an array of ripe fruit aromas, including citrus, guava, and orange peel. Flavors of tropical fruit mingle with toasty oak, making this wine a versatile companion during the changing seasons. This wine goes well with a variety of dishes that cross the boundaries from light to hearty; we are currently loving a salmon niçoise salad with a Dijon vinaigrette.

Our San Simeon Grenache Rosé embodies the essence of freshly bloomed spring flowers in a bottle. Sophisticated yet playful, this rosé features notes of ripe red berries, cantaloupe, and rose petals. Delicate fruit flavors create a refreshing and easy-to-drink wine with crisp complexity. Perfect for Spring, pair this wine with a variety of picnic-worthy dishes like finger sandwiches, deviled eggs, and fruit salad.

Any of these award-winning spring wines would be the perfect pairing for any picnic basket this spring! To check out more Spring wines from these amazing San Simeon and Highlands 41 collections, go to sanantoniowinery.com.

About Riboli Family Wines:

Riboli Family Wines, a family-owned company since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines from California's most prestigious wine-growing regions of Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa Valley, as well as Northern Italy. With a natural affinity for creativity and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family continue to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, visit www.riboliwines.com.

